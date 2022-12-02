Sonora, CA – Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is preparing for potential power outages and encourages customers to do the same. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Sierra Nevada, above 3,500 feet, from 4 a.m. on Saturday through 4 a.m. on Monday, as earlier reported here. According to PG&E meteorologists, the system could bring rain, gusty winds, heavy snow, and the possibility of thunderstorms. That has the company preparing an all-hands-on-deck response as the wicked weather could result in trees, limbs and other debris falling onto powerlines, damaging equipment, and interrupting electric service. Additionally, the utility has activated its companywide Emergency Operations Center to allocate crews, materials and other resources for restoration efforts across its service area. In addition, PG&E operations emergency centers will be activated in impacted areas to assist customers.

13 HOURS AGO