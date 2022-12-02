Read full article on original website
Update: Much More Mountain Snow Anticipated This Weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley until 10 AM this morning (Thursday) and the Central San Joaquin Valley until 11 AM this morning. Widespread visibility is one quarter of a mile or less in the dense fog, thus creating hazardous...
CHP Gives Warning About Weekend Travel
San Andreas, CA — With heavy snow projected on Saturday and Sunday, the San Andreas CHP office is asking everyone to think twice about traveling to the high country this weekend. The office has put out a statement, “If you do not need to visit the Sierra this weekend,...
Angels Camp Parade Rescheduled Due To Severe Weather Forecast
Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp Business Association is rescheduling their parade, scheduled for this Saturday, December 10th, to next Saturday, December 17th. Details about the severe weather and wind will be updated here. While the parade will not be happening this weekend, you can still catch Santa...
PG&E Urges Customers to Plan For Potential Outages
Sonora, CA – Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is preparing for potential power outages and encourages customers to do the same. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Sierra Nevada, above 3,500 feet, from 4 a.m. on Saturday through 4 a.m. on Monday, as earlier reported here. According to PG&E meteorologists, the system could bring rain, gusty winds, heavy snow, and the possibility of thunderstorms. That has the company preparing an all-hands-on-deck response as the wicked weather could result in trees, limbs and other debris falling onto powerlines, damaging equipment, and interrupting electric service. Additionally, the utility has activated its companywide Emergency Operations Center to allocate crews, materials and other resources for restoration efforts across its service area. In addition, PG&E operations emergency centers will be activated in impacted areas to assist customers.
Tribal Chair Mathiesen Featured On Mother Lode Views
Jamestown, CA — Many significant projects are underway by the Chicken Ranch Tribe of Me-Wuk Indians. One of the most visible is the new casino and resort under construction off Highway 108 near Jamestown. Tribal Chair Lloyd Mathiesen will provide an update on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.
Sonora Receives $1 Million In State Transportation Infrastructure Funding
Sonora, CA—Sonora will get over a million dollars out of the $1 billion in funding awarded by Caltrans to projects across the state. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved the funds for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program. It also allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. That includes $1.24 million to construct bus stops, curb extensions, sidewalks to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), complete street elements, storm drains, signage, and street lighting on Washington Street in Sonora.
Hospital Visits Spike As COVID And Flu Cases Rise
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has moved back into the “high” tier, as designated by the CDC, when it comes to COVID-19 community cases. The county was at “low” just a few weeks ago, went up to “moderate” last week, and has now just bumped up to the highest level. The CDC reports that the county has 200 cases, per thousand people, just passing the threshold for high.
Flood, George
George Edward Flood, born December 9, 1959 in Redding, California passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be Oaklawn Memorial Park in Oakdale, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/08/2022. Age: 62. Residence: Sonora,...
Update: Traffic Alert: Four Vehicle Crash On Tuolumne Road Slows Traffic
Update at 4:35 p.m.: The CHP reports that Tuolumne Road has completely reopened after a four-vehicle crash that is detailed below. They add that the collision resulted in minor injuries. Update at 3:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that some of the wreckage from a four-vehicle crash on Tuolumne Road has...
Springer, George
George I Springer, born July 24, 1941 in Palo Alto, California passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Avalon Care Center, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/03/2022. Age: 81. Residence: Groveland, CA.
Faulty Brakes Blamed For RV Crash In Sonora
Sonora, CA – An RV crash in downtown Sonora on Tuesday morning resulted in three people being injured and shut down a busy intersection for hours. It was just before 11 a.m. when Sonora Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Hope Lane and Lyons Street in Sonora. Once on scene, the officers found the motorhome on its side and partially up against a rock wall. A female passenger had managed to escape the wreckage unharmed, but the male driver was trapped inside.
Meagher, Sandra
Sandra Louise Meagher, born April 14, 1946 in San Francisco, California passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Private Burial will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with burial arrangements. Date of Death: 12/04/2022. Age: 76. Residence:...
Body Discovered In Washington Fire Identified
Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found inside the Washington Fire footprint. The deceased is Robert Frank Baiko of Sonora, and his next of kin has been notified, according to sheriff’s officials. As we reported here on August 26, the one-year anniversary of the blaze, the body was still being examined by “the anthropology department and in the process of being identified,” disclosed sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian.
Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash Drive For Interfaith
Sonora, CA — An annual community event is taking place this morning to help purchase food and other items for those in need. The Clarke Broadcasting Interfaith Cash Drive radiothon is running from 6am-noon on Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. You can call 209-533-1450 to donate, or you can give money online by going here.
Sierra Conservation Center Avoids State Closure List
Sacramento, CA — Citing a desire to cut costs, the California Department of Corrections has decided to close two state prisons. The CDCR reports that it evaluated the state’s various prisons when deciding which to close, taking into account factors like the costs to operate, potential impact on the workforce of surrounding communities, rehabilitation programs available, etc. In the end, the state announced that the Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Blythe (2,039 inmates) will close in March of 2025. In addition, a $32-million annual lease with the company CoreCivic for the California City Correctional Facility in Kern County (nearly 1,900 inmates) will be terminated in March of 2024, effectively ending the use of that facility as a state prison.
Sharon, Steven
Steven Carroll Sharon, born January 5, 1954 in Santa Monica, California passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Private burial will be held in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 12/01/2022. Age: 68. Residence: Sonora,...
Oydegaard, Floyd
Floyd D. P. Oydegaard, born March 29, 1946 in Sacramento, California passed away October 21, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Memorial to be announced after the turn of the new year; contributions requested to Country Cowboy Church, 14535 Peaceful Valley Rd, Sonora, CA 95370. Date of Death: 10/21/2022. Age: 76.
Marine, Joe
Joe Hensley Marine, born February 13, 1954 passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center Modesto. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 12/08/2022. Age: 68. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
Smith, Doris,
Doris Irene Smith, born November 13, 1926 in Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. A celebration of Life will be held. Date of Death: 12/01/2022. Age: 96. Residence: Tuolumne County. Celebration of Life:...
Cummings, Susan
Susan Cummings, born July 14, 1955 passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Mark Twain Medical Center, San Andrea, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/03/2022. Age: 67. Residence: Columbia, CA.
