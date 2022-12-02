Read full article on original website
GoCreighton.com
Nebraska Upsets #7 Men's Basketball, 63-53
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Derrick Walker (22) and Sam Griesel (18) combined for 40 points for...
GoCreighton.com
Men's Basketball Ranked 21st in AP Poll
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked 21st in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. It's the fifth time in as many polls this winter that the Bluejays have been ranked. The Bluejays are also 33rd in the NCAA's initial NET rankings and 21st in this...
GoCreighton.com
Women's Basketball Moves to 18th in AP Poll
Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton women's basketball team is ranked 18th in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays have now been ranked in the AP Top-25 four consecutive weeks, climbing from No. 21 to open the season. Creighton has been ranked each week of the 2022-23 season,...
GoCreighton.com
Volleyball Trio Named All-Region
OMAHA, Neb. -- Three women from the Creighton Volleyball team were honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday with All-Region honors. Sophomores Norah Sis and Kendra Wait were named First Team All-East Region for the second straight season, while senior Kiana Schmitt landed a spot on the All-East Region Honorable Mention Team.
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball in rush to max out new lineup in hopes of reaching Final Four
One of John Cook’s favorite locker room speeches occurs when only four teams in college volleyball are still practicing for the NCAA Tournament, and Nebraska is one of them. When it’s just 16 teams still left it’s pretty good, too. “It’s a big deal,” the Nebraska coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska OL heads for transfer portal after 3 seasons with Huskers
Another Nebraska player entered the transfer portal on Monday. Alex Conn is the latest player to do so after Matt Rhule’s hiring. Conn was a former 3-star OL from the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite. Conn did not play in a single game for Nebraska and has three years of eligibility left.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
Nebraska offensive lineman Alex Conn enters transfer portal
Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Alex Conn has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. “I would like to say thank you to UNL for giving me an opportunity to play ball at a great program, but I will be entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left,” he wrote on social media.
Nebraska Football: Rumors swirling around possible offensive line coach
The Nebraska football team is slowly and surely getting its staff put together. It’s likely that Matt Rhule is actually taking a bit too long for some people. Especially since the transfer portal officially opened Monday and things started moving hot and heavy rather quickly. Of course, it’s possible...
Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town
Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
The Nebraska City News Press
Ruhle Your Reactions
If the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhusker football taught us anything, it was to be cautious. Last week, Nebraska hired its 31st Head Coach in Matt Ruhle. And my advice would be to heed the lessons of the past. Be cautious. Not cautiously optimistic. Just cautious…about the new assistant coach hires, about the transfer portal and high school recruiting, about the spring football season and the spring football game, and about any articles indicating anything about the team, especially if its overly positive.
3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
Nebraska Football: Linebacker coach hire could hint at another puzzle piece
Matt Rhule continues to put his new Nebraska football staff together, even if the pace of the additions of the coaches has slowed quite a bit since his first few days. On Sunday night, it looked as though Rhule added his linebackers coach, even if the hiring wasn’t officially announced by the coach or the school just yet.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
KETV.com
Nebraska legislative candidate calls for recount in November's election
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska legislative candidate called for a recount Monday from November's election. In Lincoln, Russ Barger requested the recount in the District 26 election. Barger lost by over 1% of the vote to George Dungan, which is below the automatic recount threshold. Barger posted $6,000 for...
iheart.com
Omaha, Lincoln Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List
(Undated) -- Omaha and Lincoln are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Omaha 102nd and Lincoln 147th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. Lincoln is weighed down by one category however. WalletHub says Lincoln has the 2nd-highest rate of excessive drinking in the U.S. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene
In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
