Omaha, NE

GoCreighton.com

Nebraska Upsets #7 Men's Basketball, 63-53

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Derrick Walker (22) and Sam Griesel (18) combined for 40 points for...
LINCOLN, NE
GoCreighton.com

Men's Basketball Ranked 21st in AP Poll

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked 21st in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. It's the fifth time in as many polls this winter that the Bluejays have been ranked. The Bluejays are also 33rd in the NCAA's initial NET rankings and 21st in this...
OMAHA, NE
GoCreighton.com

Women's Basketball Moves to 18th in AP Poll

Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton women's basketball team is ranked 18th in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays have now been ranked in the AP Top-25 four consecutive weeks, climbing from No. 21 to open the season. Creighton has been ranked each week of the 2022-23 season,...
OMAHA, NE
GoCreighton.com

Volleyball Trio Named All-Region

OMAHA, Neb. -- Three women from the Creighton Volleyball team were honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday with All-Region honors. Sophomores Norah Sis and Kendra Wait were named First Team All-East Region for the second straight season, while senior Kiana Schmitt landed a spot on the All-East Region Honorable Mention Team.
CREIGHTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska OL heads for transfer portal after 3 seasons with Huskers

Another Nebraska player entered the transfer portal on Monday. Alex Conn is the latest player to do so after Matt Rhule’s hiring. Conn was a former 3-star OL from the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite. Conn did not play in a single game for Nebraska and has three years of eligibility left.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offensive lineman Alex Conn enters transfer portal

Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Alex Conn has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. “I would like to say thank you to UNL for giving me an opportunity to play ball at a great program, but I will be entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left,” he wrote on social media.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town

Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Ruhle Your Reactions

If the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhusker football taught us anything, it was to be cautious. Last week, Nebraska hired its 31st Head Coach in Matt Ruhle. And my advice would be to heed the lessons of the past. Be cautious. Not cautiously optimistic. Just cautious…about the new assistant coach hires, about the transfer portal and high school recruiting, about the spring football season and the spring football game, and about any articles indicating anything about the team, especially if its overly positive.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Omaha, Lincoln Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List

(Undated) -- Omaha and Lincoln are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Omaha 102nd and Lincoln 147th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. Lincoln is weighed down by one category however. WalletHub says Lincoln has the 2nd-highest rate of excessive drinking in the U.S. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
OMAHA, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene

In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
LINCOLN, NE

