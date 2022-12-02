Read full article on original website
Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy?
In any other time, the jobs news that came down on Dec. 2, would be reason for cheer. The U.S. added 263,000 nonfarm jobs in November, leaving the unemployment rate at a low 3.7 percent. Moreover, wages are up – with average hourly pay jumping 5.1 percent compared with a year earlier. So why am […] The post Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Oil falls close to 2022 lows on economic worries, easing supply fears
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil weakened on Wednesday, with Brent crude falling close to its lowest this year, pressured by concern about recession and easing fears that a Western cap on Russian oil prices would significantly curb supply.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Gov. Hogan bans TikTok, China and Russia-based products due to cybersecurity risk
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an emergency order banning TikTok and other China and Russia-based products and platforms from computers and devices in the executive branch of Maryland's government. Hogan's move comes a day after a similar ban on TikTok from government devices by South...
The food emissions ‘solutions’ alarming experts after Cop27
In some ways, this year’s UN climate summit held in Egypt was all about food. In the context of crop failures and food insecurity, due to extreme weather and dwindling diversity, as well as rising food prices exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the tight grip of corporate monopolies – Cop27 included the first ever day dedicated to food and climate.
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
How Apple’s Supply Chain Has Transformed Since 2019
Apple stock has gained recently on news that the Cupertino company has been looking to diversify its supply chain away from China. But the move has already been happening for years.
Fact Check Team: IRS now says taxpayers must report online earnings above $600
WASHINGTON (TND) — The IRS is now requiring taxpayers to report virtual earnings from popular payment service apps like Venmo and Paypal. Prior to 2022, individuals did not have to report earnings on payment service apps unless they had more than 200 transactions in a year and made more than $20,000. However, in the American Rescue Plan, Congress slashed that cap to $600 in a single transaction.
