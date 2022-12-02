ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treat Yourself To Circa ’21’s Wonderful ‘White Christmas’

If you’re looking for a delightful holiday treat of a show this season, treat yourself to Circa ’21’s “White Christmas.”. The Rock Island dinner theater’s latest is a warm, inviting holiday classic with fantastic wardrobe, wonderful choreography, and a big hearted, fun cast of characters reminiscent of a Bing Crosby/Bob Hope vintage tale.
Christmas in LeClaire brings holiday spirit to riverfront

It’s really starting to look like the holiday season in LeClaire. Hundreds of shoppers hit the stores and restaurants for Christmas in LeClaire December 2-4 and according to organizers, it was a big success. “Friday and Saturday we had a wonderful turnout. We had a lighted tree ceremony, we had a lighted car parade and […]
Enjoy Drink Specials, Win, & More During Happy Hour In Davenport

It's another B100 Happy Hour and we want you to join us at The Ridge in Davenport for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to the World's Toughest Rodeo, World Championship Ice Racing, and more!
Black Hawk presents ‘A Dance Through Time’

The Black Hawk College Department of Art, Design & Performing Arts will present “A Dance Through Time” that’s free and open to the public. Anthony Hernandez, conductor, will present, a rumba, tango, march, 1980s pop and more in a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Quad Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the second-floor Hawks Nest.
Just Announced- Country Star Coming to Vibrant Arena at the Mark Next April

Morgan Wallen announced his 2023 tour on Thursday morning. Wallen will be appearing in concert at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Moline) on Friday, April 28th 2023. It’s Morgan Wallen with Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. Tickets will go on sale Friday December 9th at 2pm. Tickets are priced between...
Light Up The Park Hours Extended

Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
Bring Back ‘Fun’ for This Weekend’s QC Toy Show in Davenport, Iowa

The QC Toy Show is back this weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds. Remember when kids played with toys? I miss those days, don't you? Using your imagination to kill boredom is a skill this generation has lost, unfortunately. I used to spend hours a day with my wrestling figurines or Hot Wheels. Those were the days.
Free Beer: Rock Star BINGO & BREWS Every Wednesday In Davenport

One of Iowa's oldest, continuously operating craft breweries, Front Street Brewery hosts a Rock Star BINGO Night every Wednesday. The BINGO & BREWS (aka, Music B-I-N-G-O, Name That Tune, and Sing-a-longs) are brought by Think & Drink Entertainment. What is Rock Star Bingo?. "It's just like 'regular' bingo, but we...
Davenport’s All Around Town Is Hosting A Kick Off To Christmas

All Around Town Outdoor Services on the west end of Davenport wants to get you into the holiday spirit! To kick off December and the holidays, All Around Town is hosting a Kickoff to Christmas Open House all weekend long and B100 will be there to help celebrate. All Around...
“Black Nativity” Presented at Playcrafters in Moline

Playcrafters Barn Theatre is excited to welcome back Creative Resources for the Langston Hughes musical, “Black Nativity.”. The musical retells the classic Nativity story with an all Black cast. Traditional Christmas carols are sung in gospel style, with a few songs created specifically for the show. It was one of the first plays written by an African American and performed Off-Broadway in 1961. The show has successfully toured Europe. It is performed in numerous cities throughout the United States annually. The musical includes scenes of reverence, joy, and jubilation.
Find Fun Illinois And Iowa Events In This Week’s FUN10!

Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
The Ultimate Guide To The Quad Cities Best Christmas Displays

It's the time of year when everyone throws up the best light display they can dish out. We've done some driving research and compiled the best displays in the Quad Cities. If you know of a kick-ass spot that didn't make the list, let us know by emailing us at dorks@2dorks.com. Keep checking back, we're updating every day through Christmas. Bookmark it, share it, and enjoy it!
This New Sushi Bar Is Opening In The QC Very Soon

A new Japanese restaurant will open its doors this weekend in the Quad Cities. The restaurant is called Yoso Modern Japanese and you'll find it very near the Davenport/Bettendorf border at the river, specifically at 1591 Grant St., Suite 101 in Bettendorf. It is both a Japanese steakhouse and a sushi bar.
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
Quad Cities, This Is How You Can Protect Yourself From Holiday Porch Pirates

Davenport Police recently offered some tips on how to curtail porch pirates and thieves during the holidays and they're good for you to know. Porch pirates are the actual worst during the holidays. Just recently, B100's Connor Kenney had suspicious activity around one of his packages, captured on his doorbell camera. A woman from Davenport captured a lot of attention because she dumped an entire honor system Halloween candy bowl into her bag. And now with more packages arriving at your doorstep, you need to be super ready for them to make sure you don't end up a victim of it.
Two Dixon Cheerleaders Selected to Participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii This Upcoming Week

Dixon High School is proud to announce that two of its cheerleading members, Grace Gates and Bree Covell, will represent Varsity Spirit and the Universal Cheer Association, the global leader in cheerleading, in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, from December 4-9, 2022. Bree and Grace are both seniors and captains on the varsity DHS Cheer team.
Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf

The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
