Matt Brown: Conor McGregor doing nothing wrong except exploiting a ‘loophole’ in USADA’s drug testing policy

Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Bisping concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be “underestimating” Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282
Michael Bisping is concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be ‘underestimating’ Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282. It will be Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the co-headliner lightweight match-up on UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is to be ‘Baddy’s’ first pay-per-view event.
MMA Fighting
Video: Cain Velasquez returns to ring following release from jail: ‘Never stop fighting’
TEMPE, Ariz. — If only for one night, Cain Velasquez was back home, doing what he loves. In his first public appearance after being granted bail in his attempted murder case, Velasquez wrestled in a three-on-three pro wresting match with Lucha Libre AAA, which took place Saturday at the Mullett Arena near Velasquez’s alma mater of Arizona State University.
Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'
It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Matt Brown Surprised Fighters Don’t Exploit USADA Loopholes Like Conor McGregor
Matt Brown believes Conor McGregor’s absence from the USADA drug-testing pool was an exploitation of a loophole. ‘The Notorious’ raised some eyebrows when the MMA community found out he wasn’t being drug tested by USADA after suffering a gruesome leg injury in his last fight. Some fans are accusing the former UFC two-division champion of performance-enhancing drugs to help speed up his recovery.
Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”
Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
MMA Fighting
UFC Orlando bonuses: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland easily clinches ‘Fight of the Night’
After five straight decisions led into UFC Orlando’s main card, it looked like it might be a long East Coast night. Then the finishes started, and they didn’t stop coming. There was stiff competition for post-fight bonuses on Saturday’s card at Amway Center, but headliners Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland put themselves over the top for “Fight of the Night” with a four-round war that ended when Holland’s corner threw in the towel.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims
A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
Lawsuit Stemming From UFC 223 Bus Attack By Conor McGregor Settled
Conor Mcgregor is finally paying out for his attack on a UFC bus back in 2018. Most MMA fans will remember the crazy circumstances that surrounded the UFC 223 event back in 2018. The event was scheduled to be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. A week out from the event Ferguson pulled out due to injury and was replaced with Max Holloway. The day before the fight, Holloway was medically unable to fight and was replaced by Al Iaquinta. With all this shuffling around it was not even the craziest thing that happened that week.
UFC Orlando Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card features a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
MMAmania.com
Tyson Fury likely headed for surgery, targets early 2023 return
Tyson Fury once again proved why he’s one of the best heavyweight boxers on the planet today with a 10th-round technical knockout finish over Derek Chisora earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, but the victory came at a cost for “Gypsy King.”
MMAmania.com
Chael Sonnen dismisses Conor McGregor USADA talk: ‘Conor’s clean’
So much has been said about Conor McGregor no longer being in the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool that it’s becoming overwhelming. Whether you’re a “Notorious” fan or not the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champ has never tested positive for a banned substance in his entire career. Until that day comes fight fans need to reserve their criticism despite photos like THIS.
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider callout from Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider the callout from Michael Chandler. It is true that Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) has called out Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) for a fight, but ‘Gamebred’ seemingly has no interest in such a matchup. Masvidal has lost 3 in a row, twice...
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for blockbuster world heavyweight fight
Tyson Fury says he will fight Oleksandr Usyk in a blockbuster world heavyweight title unification showdown early next year.The ‘Gypsy King’ beat his old British rival Derek Chisora in 10 one-sided rounds to retain his WBC belt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.And Fury immediately called out Usyk, who was ringside in north London, yelling: “You’re next you little b***h. Let’s get it on.”Later Fury said the bout with Ukrainian Usyk, the reigning IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion, will probably take place in Saudi Arabia in February or March.Plan B, Fury revealed, is Britain’s Joe Joyce, who currently...
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora: LIVE round-by-round updates, results, full coverage
Heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury stopped Derek Chisora in the 10th round Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) battered his grossly overmatched opponent from beginning to end, patiently picking Chisora apart from a distance and taking few punches himself. The champ wasn’t able to put Chisora...
MMAmania.com
UFC Orlando results: Stephen Thompson breaks Kevin Holland in wild brawl
Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC Orlando from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Holland opened the fight with some wild jumping kick into punches combinations ... though I don’t know that they worked that well. Holland also seemed to be looking for the clinch. Meanwhile, Thompson’s straight punches were looking really fast, crisp, and accurate. Holland answered a couple minutes in with a heavy combination, but Thompson fired right back with his counter left.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Zhang Weili, Stephen Thompson, Rafael dos Anjos, and Matheus Nicolau
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look at a busy combat sports weekend and look back at our latest parlay bet.
Paddy Pimblett name drops the one footballer he would like to fight in the Octagon
Paddy Pimblett has named the footballer he has a particular disdain for as he prepares for his return to the Octagon. Make no mistake about it: Paddy Pimblett is already one of the biggest stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It may not seem like it, but it’s true. The...
Comments / 14