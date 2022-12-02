ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Gov. announces new education policy advisor

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appointment of a new education policy advisor. According to a press release, Scott Groginsky will focus on improving student outcomes in K-12 education and continuing efforts to bolster access to higher education across the state.

“Scott brings invaluable experience in forward-thinking and evidence-based education policies that yield real progress,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have him on my team working for the benefit of all New Mexico students.”

Groginsky has over three decades of experience working in education policy and recently served as the special advisor for early childhood to Colorado Governor Jared Polis. The release states Groginsky had previously worked for the National Head Start Association as a senior advisor and senior director of state affairs, as well as working in education policy at the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Comments / 17

Leah Reome
4d ago

So this guy has a degree in.History and Political Science. His wife is the current head of NM Early Childhood Education and helped write and pass the NM Constitutional amendment that says that tax payer (free) childcare is a constitutional right in NM. (Can you say, “Communism”?). He has worked for or with Democratic politicians his whole career (38 years). Most of it in Washington DC. I can’t find if he and his wife have children. More corrupt bureaucrats to take our money and fix NOTHING! Thanks liberals!

Reply(1)
29
Johnny Quest
4d ago

The hobbit is the wicked witch of the north

Reply(1)
27
Andrew Howarth
4d ago

another failure before it starts

Reply
26
 

