Gov. announces new education policy advisor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appointment of a new education policy advisor. According to a press release, Scott Groginsky will focus on improving student outcomes in K-12 education and continuing efforts to bolster access to higher education across the state.

“Scott brings invaluable experience in forward-thinking and evidence-based education policies that yield real progress,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have him on my team working for the benefit of all New Mexico students.”

Groginsky has over three decades of experience working in education policy and recently served as the special advisor for early childhood to Colorado Governor Jared Polis. The release states Groginsky had previously worked for the National Head Start Association as a senior advisor and senior director of state affairs, as well as working in education policy at the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. House of Representatives.

