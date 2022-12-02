So maybe it’s now 5 days into December and I’m finally figuring out what to do this month. And maybe it’s okay to not do it all this year. So many events in this area happen year after year and while we overachiever Seattleites might try to fit them all in maybe there is also holiday goodness in knowing we can turn an unforeseen snow/ice/fire/apocalypse into something magical or a sick day into a restful day our bodies’ need. We shut down for two-ish years, and the world didn’t end so I’m all for savoring this time and taking things slow this year.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO