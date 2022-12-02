Read full article on original website
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
KING-5
An 80s movie completely changed the life of a man who grew up in Seattle
ASTORIA, Ore. — In 1987 when Richard Bates was a six year old with a face full of freckles, he first saw a movie that would have life-altering consequences. It's name is "Short Circuit." "Me and my sister must've watched it a thousand times," Bates said. "Short Circuit" is...
southsoundmag.com
Hop Aboard! The Annual Model Train Festival Returns
All aboard the 26th annual Model Train Festival. The Washington State History Museum is bringing families, friends, and train enthusiasts together again Dec. 16–Jan. 1. The train festival brings seven railroad clubs from around the Puget Sound to share their room-size layouts in the museum. Every floor of the museum will come alive with trains, and operators will be available for questions and conversations.
seattlerefined.com
Outlier Seattle offers big-time burgers and show-stopping milkshakes
Outlier Seattle is a newly-transformed restaurant featuring a modern burger bar, local beers, a wide variety of fries, and over-the-top milkshakes. The new concept opened under the direction of Benjamin Davison, Director of Food and Beverage, alongside a female-led culinary team, including Executive Chef Ari Bobbitt and Lead Bartender Clarissa Brooks. Located at the Hotel Monaco in Seattle's Financial District, Outlier is a sure bet for a pre-gameday meal, night out on the town with friends, or casual date night. Their back patio features a gas fireplace, heaters, and lights strung about for a cozy, but modern atmosphere.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Things to do in Seattle in December
So maybe it’s now 5 days into December and I’m finally figuring out what to do this month. And maybe it’s okay to not do it all this year. So many events in this area happen year after year and while we overachiever Seattleites might try to fit them all in maybe there is also holiday goodness in knowing we can turn an unforeseen snow/ice/fire/apocalypse into something magical or a sick day into a restful day our bodies’ need. We shut down for two-ish years, and the world didn’t end so I’m all for savoring this time and taking things slow this year.
wshsolympian.com
The West Seattle Specter
*The following story never happened…But I might just be saying that because Mr. Glover is telling me to…If you encounter the specter, at least I warned you. A week before Halloween, West Seattle’s own Natalie Wiebe had an encounter with a paranormal beast who has been stalking the school. Those who have encountered it call it The West Seattle Specter.
roadtirement.com
Teatro ZinZanni has a great show in Seattle’s Sodo Park
Coming Home is such a fitting title for the return of the Teatro ZinZanni’s production now being celebrated after its long awaited return to Seattle. The terrible events of 2020/21 that closed the show and the vintage 1910 circus tent had left a real void in the entertainment scene in the Pacific Northwest.
whidbeylocal.com
Sweet Mona’s Chocolates is an endearing Whidbey Island treasure offering a variety of delicious treats and gifts
Sweet Mona’s, nestled among the gardens of Langley Village under the bright orange awning awaits you. For 16 years Mona Newbauer and her team have made delicious hand-crafted confections, sweetening the world from beautiful Whidbey Island. Since Sweet Mona’s opened in Langley on February 17th, 2006, under the name...
The Suburban Times
Santa to tour Steilacoom Dec. 9
Town of Steilacoom announcement. Santa’s flight plan shows him, and his elves, will be visiting Steilacoom on Friday, Dec. 9 starting at 4:30 pm and wrapping up at Saltar’s Elementary (908 Third St) at 7 pm. Click here for a map of Santa’s planned route around Steilacoom.
The Suburban Times
Join us at the Holiday Parade of Lights
City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood’s annual Holiday Parade of Lights and Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Lakewood Towne Center. Festivities kickoff at 4 p.m. in front of Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW. There will be roaming entertainment, holiday singers, food trucks, and a chance to snap a selfie with Santa and the Grinch.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Historical Museum open Dec. 10-11
Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. The Steilacoom Historical Museum announces that the Holiday Museum Store will be open one last weekend before the Museum closes for the winter. The store will be open Saturday, December 10 and Sunday December 11. The store features wooden toys, games, scarves, books, gift items,...
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
KING-5
A Kirkland inventor is in the business of helping your dog do theirs
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Get ready for a pet potty revolution. "I love to solve a problem," said Kirkland realtor Anastasia Miles, who's selling a different kind of luxury structure these days. It's her indoor doggie doo-doo solution, the City Loo. "It just slides together," Miles said. "It has four...
secretseattle.co
5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss The Dinos Alive Exhibit in Seattle
Calling all dino lovers! You won’t want to miss the Dinos Alive walkthrough adventure happening in Seattle right now. With over 80 specimens of life-sized moving replicas, from the mighty T. Rex to the massive Brachiosaurus, this exhibit promises to give you an out-of-this-world Jurassic experience. Here’s five reasons why you don’t want to miss out on this thrilling dino adventure.
KIRO 7 morning team’s antics highlighted on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ as WSU, UW head into bowl season
SEATTLE — Our KIRO 7 News in the Morning team is known for a lot of things, including Michelle Millman and Nick Allard’s passion for their beloved Huskies and Cougars, respectively. The duo are now looking forward to the quickly approaching bowl season, and their banter was even...
Seattle Man Makes It Easy to Ditch Blinds With This Window Privacy Hack
And it looks pretty great too!
alaskaair.com
The perfect gift guide for the traveler in your life
Whether you’re spending the holidays at home this year in your favorite holiday sweater or flying Alaska to somewhere special, we have gift ideas for the travel lover in your life! Give the gift of travel this year, along with some of the most unique airline swag available online or at our company store, located in SeaTac, Wash.
thurstontalk.com
New Food Court at the WCPNC
Multitasking is a wonderful thing. We tend to think of it as juggling jobs when busy. Instead change your mindset to one of efficiency. Are you running the dishwasher, washing machine and making dinner in the crockpot? That’s multitasking at its finest. Now up your shopping, dining and gift-giving games by swinging by the trifecta that is The Rolling Pin, The Park Side Café and their two on-site food trucks OlymPITA and Bobablastic.
Tacoma shelter to take in more than 40 cats, kittens living in same home, some inside walls
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is taking in dozens of cats and kittens that were found living in the same home, with some of the cats living inside walls. On Nov. 30, members of Tacoma Animal Control began bringing cats from the home...
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
