David
4d ago
I've got questions for the tech center and the mother's boyfriend, because we have to cover all bases.
10
Krissy Frazier
3d ago
he DID NOT have all this injuries from falling at the playground. somebody was abusing this child.
8
wcti12.com
Father charged following 6-year-old's death in Lenoir County
Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, at around 8:45 PM, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old child that was unresponsive. The child died at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of...
cbs17
Harnett County mother charged after 10-month-old boy overdoses on fentanyl; 2nd child OD in a week
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose. Around 10:42 p.m. on Friday, Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn in reference to a child overdose, according to the sheriff’s office.
cbs17
Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
Parents call trooper an 'angel' and 'hero' for saving daughter who had RSV
A North Carolina mother and father say they credit a state trooper for helping to save their daughter's life when she stopped breathing after becoming sick with RSV.
WITN
Winterville police asking for help after larceny at cemetery
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a larceny that happened at the Winterville Cemetery located at 4818 Branch Road. Police say a memorial bench was discovered missing on December 2nd. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
WITN
Greenville Police search for missing person
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are looking for 22 year-old Khalil Ross Jefferson. Police say Jefferson was reported missing last Friday and has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Officials say he has a lean build, braids, and a tattoo on his right forearm. No clothing description is available.
WECT
Sheriff’s Office: Lockdown lifted at Holly Shelter Middle School after fiinding no evidence of a shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it has found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured after a phone threat was called in on Tuesday about a possible active shooter near Holly Shelter Middle School. “Law enforcement has lifted the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: No evidence of shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Couny Sheriff’s Office says they are completing their third search of Holly Shelter Middle School, but have have found no evidence of a shooting and no one has been injured. “This appears to be another swatting call,” the sheriff’s...
WITN
Lenoir County man charged with weekend hit & run
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says a man has been jailed for a hit and run that happened this past weekend. The Kinston Police Department says it happened on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7:42 p.m. Officers say they learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian...
publicradioeast.org
Teen charged after loaded revolver found stashed in his backpack at ENC school
A teenager is facing a felony charge after investigators say the student brought a loaded revolver to school on Friday. The revolver was found concealed inside the 17-year-old student’s backpack during a search by school staff and the School Resource Officer. Deputies say the search was conducted after a drug complaint against the student.
WITN
Stokes sworn in as Duplin County Sheriff
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new sheriff was sworn in Monday in Duplin County. Stratton Stokes will now serve as sheriff after being sworn-in in superior court at the Duplin County courthouse. Stokes was praised for working his way through the ranks as a public official in Duplin County, starting...
15-year-old killed in chase involving stolen car in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
WITN
Electric grid attack puts officials on high alert
A non-profit here in the east recognized those dedicated to mending the disparities they said exist in the Eastern Carolina communities. Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in. Updated: 3 hours ago. Jackie Rogers committed to serving and protecting Lenoir County as he took his oath...
Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
1 teen dead, 1 injured in Goldsboro after stolen car crashed, flipped while fleeing, police say
One Goldsboro teenager is dead and another was injured after they crashed and overturned a stolen car while fleeing from authorities in Wayne County, police said.
WRAL
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
WITN
New Beaufort County Sheriff Chris Hammonds sworn in
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Congratulations were in order Monday night as deputies and Beaufort County residents gathered to see new Sheriff Scott Hammonds be sworn in. The official appointment comes following Hammonds’ win over opponent Corey Rogerson during last month’s election. Hammonds is taking over for longtime Sheriff...
WITN
Parents call for metal detectors in Onslow County schools, board exploring the idea
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Parents in Onslow County are fighting for metal detectors in schools and brought their concerns to the school board Tuesday night. The push comes after a loaded gun was found at White Oak High School during a search by deputies on Friday. The student was taken into custody. It’s at least the second time a weapon has been brought to an Onslow County school this year, with one student being stabbed to death at Northside Jacksonville earlier this year.
cbs17
2 taken to hospital after shooting, crash during possible road rage in Cumberland County, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a possible road-rage shooting that injured two people and led to a crash Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of...
WITN
Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Jackie Rogers committed to serving and protecting Lenoir County as he took his oath of office with his family, friends, and community members surrounding him. Officials, law enforcement, and community members gathered Monday to celebrate the swearing-in of the new Lenoir County Sheriff, Jackie Rogers.
