Hampton Bays, NY

27east.com

Green Lights for Southampton Village Ocean Rescue

Legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in July has officially designated Southampton Village Ocean Rescue as an emergency rescue and first aid squad, allowing its members to display a green... more. When the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team hosted Westhampton Beach in a nonleague game on December ... by Drew Budd.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Sherman B. ‘Peter’ Chace, Formerly of Quogue, Dies November 2

Sherman B. “Peter” Chace, formerly of Quogue, died peacefully on November 2 in Escondido, California. He was 90. He was born in San Francisco on December 7, 1931, to Henry... more. When the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team hosted Westhampton Beach in a nonleague game on December ... 6...
QUOGUE, NY
27east.com

Couple Charged in Organized Burglaries in Sag Harbor, Manhattan

A couple who ransacked a Sag Harbor home on September 25, making off with an estimated $1 million in property, have been arrested and charged in multiple burglaries, Suffolk County... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ... 2 Dec 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Student Art Exhibition at Suffolk Community’s Eastern Campus

A student art exhibition highlighting work created by Suffolk County Community College students in the college’s applied arts programs opened on December 2 in the Lyceum Gallery on Suffolk’s Eastern... more. The Watermill Center (TWC), an interdisciplinary laboratory for the arts and humanities, continues its autumn programming with...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

A Terrible Night

Hampton Bays has no local government — we are not an incorporated village — so we must rely on community groups to advocate for the hamlet of Hampton Bays. The Hampton Bays Civic Association, one would think, would be such a community group. Unfortunately, that is not the case. The organization as it now appears has become more interested in perpetuating its leadership than being an advocacy group for the community. The HBCA, it seems, has unfortunately become confused about its mission.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Modern Oceanfront Montauk Home Sells for $17.35 Million

An modern oceanfront residence built in 2018 on an acre in Montauk has sold for $17.35 million. Designed by Anastasia Ratia, a Finnish architect and interior designer who is the... more. After putting $400,000 worth of additions and improvements into their Marin City, California, home, Paul ... 30 Nov 2022...
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

A Canoe Place Christmas

Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays is getting festive for the holidays. Fireside Fridays is a regular weekly seasonal gathering of old and new friends for hot cocoa,... more. As cold weather sets in, people who crave fresh local produce and other food products ... 30 Nov 2022...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
longisland.com

Long Island's North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. . Legislator Anker...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Jazz and Indian Food

The Jam Session has returned to the Masonic Temple in Sag Harbor and every Tuesday, fills the space with progressions that please the ears and spirit. These are the best... more. The Watermill Center (TWC), an interdisciplinary laboratory for the arts and humanities, continues its autumn programming with tours and...
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Voodoo Crab Planning to Open New Location in North Babylon

The bar and cajun restaurant Voodoo Crab is planning to open a location in North Babylon at 1156 Deer Park Avenue in the Uncle Giuseppe’s shopping center. An application in with the Town of Babylon shows that the owners are seeking to make interior alterations to 4,330-square-foot space in the center to change the use from retail to a 120-seat bar/restaurant along with associated site improvements.
NORTH BABYLON, NY
27east.com

Scenes From Canio’s Exhibit Opening

An exhibition of small works curated by artist Jennifer Cross opened with a reception at Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor on November 26. The show, titled “State of Mind,” runs... more. The Watermill Center (TWC), an interdisciplinary laboratory for the arts and humanities, continues its autumn programming...
SAG HARBOR, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home

WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
WESTBURY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.5.22

• We’re expecting increasing clouds today, with a high temperature near 49 degrees and a south wind 3 to 8 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with the temperature rising to around 44 by 4 a.m. and a southeast wind 3 to 7 miles per hour. We’re expecting rain on Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 58, and rain on Wednesday, with the high also near 58 degrees.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
sbstatesman.com

Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County

Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Greenport Adopts Short-Term Building Moratorium in Anticipation of Hearing

The Greenport Village Board unanimously adopted an administrative moratorium on development in three key business districts at a special meeting Friday night, Dec. 2, to take effect immediately in anticipation of a public hearing on a six-month moratorium on Dec. 22. After months of discussion on how best to chart...
GREENPORT, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Luxurious log cabin tucked away in Greenport

All is calm, all is bright, in this week’s stunning Dream Home. A luxurious log cabin with an all-white interior sits on Gull Pond Lane in the utmost private setting. “There is no need for curtains or Hamptons-style hedges with this amazingly private and secluded property,” said listing agent Simone Doroski of Nest Seekers International. “The nature of the property, and the airy layout, provide a feeling of being in the middle of the Adirondacks, but with the convenience of being a quick bike ride to the bustling village of Greenport.”
GREENPORT, NY

