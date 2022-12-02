Read full article on original website
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear what caused the problem or when it will be fixed. Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.
Michigan to offer new pathway into teaching through apprenticeship program
Starting next fall, a select group of nine K-12 schools will begin to bring more teachers into the classroom through a new apprenticeship program developed by the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Education said in a press release that the apprenticeship program will offer a new route for...
Cherry Health to install Narcan vending machines in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Cherry Health, in partnership with The Grand Rapids Red Project, will be installing Narcan vending machines at two of its facilities to provide expanded 24-hour access to free opioid overdose reversal kits. The new vending machines will be placed outside the south entrance at Cherry Health’s...
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December
FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
U.S. Coney & Cone coming to Midland
Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season.
Student achievement underperforming in 18 schools in Genesee, Saginaw Counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Victor Bugni, executive director of instructional services for the Saginaw Intermediate School District, talked about the federal requirement that identifies schools based on student achievement.
Whitmer names assistant Genesee County prosecuting attorney as county’s newest circuit judge
LANSING, MI – An assistant prosecuting attorney with the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office has been named the replacement for Judge Joseph J. Farah, the Michigan governor’s office announced this week. Khary L. Hanible, who has prosecuted notable cases such as the Flint Family Dollar homicide case earlier...
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County assistant prosecutor and former defense attorney will be sitting behind the bench next year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Khary Hanible as the next judge for Genesee County Circuit Court. He will replace Judge Joseph Farah, who retired on Nov. 9 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving an intern.
7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss
Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
Flint schools family literacy night to feature 1K+ free books, Mama Sol poetry slam
FLINT, MI -- More than 1,000 free books, a presentation from Flint legend Mama Sol, and even Michigan State University’s Sparty mascot will all be featured at an upcoming Flint Community Schools family literacy night. Literacy night will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the...
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Dec. 5
Sheldon Neeley has been voted into office as Flint mayor for a second time. Andy Widmer and his son Nathan Widmer join us to tell us all about their new restaurant. Learn more about the Go Great Tourism Plan. Couple donates 35 classic cars to Northwood University. Updated: 8 hours...
Saginaw residents have another chance to apply for Home Rehabilitation Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw homeowners will have another chance to apply for the city's Home Rehabilitation Program. ABC 12 was at City Hall on Saturday where people were in line to complete the application. More than $3 million in American Rescue Plan money was set aside to help residents...
Coming soon to a curb near you: Bay City rolling out 96-gallon recycling carts
BAY CITY, MI - Recycling is about to get a whole lot easier in Bay City this month. Bay City announced that it will start rolling out its new recycling carts to city residents next week as a part of its fully-automated recycling collection service. The city originally announced the new carts back in August. Now, the carts will begin arriving at residents’ homes Dec. 12 - 23.
Next Flint clerk appointed, says office needs decluttering, modernization
FLINT, MI -- The new Flint city clerk says there’s a backlog of work that needs to be done in the office she’s been appointed to run -- none more pressing than dealing with hundreds of thousands of paper documents that haven’t been organized or digitized. The...
Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For the first time in decades, a mid-Michigan nursery is closing early for the Christmas season. Friday will be the last day you can get a real tree at Kluck Nursery in Saginaw County, and one of the owners said this is happening everywhere. “We’ve been...
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog
Saginaw County Animal Care & Control is asking the public for information about a pit bull mix found roaming in Saginaw with clear signs of malnourishment. Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog. Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found...
