Midland, MI

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear what caused the problem or when it will be fixed. Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December

FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

U.S. Coney & Cone coming to Midland

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday will...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County assistant prosecutor and former defense attorney will be sitting behind the bench next year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Khary Hanible as the next judge for Genesee County Circuit Court. He will replace Judge Joseph Farah, who retired on Nov. 9 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving an intern.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss

Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Dec. 5

Sheldon Neeley has been voted into office as Flint mayor for a second time. Andy Widmer and his son Nathan Widmer join us to tell us all about their new restaurant. Learn more about the Go Great Tourism Plan. Couple donates 35 classic cars to Northwood University. Updated: 8 hours...
The Saginaw News

Coming soon to a curb near you: Bay City rolling out 96-gallon recycling carts

BAY CITY, MI - Recycling is about to get a whole lot easier in Bay City this month. Bay City announced that it will start rolling out its new recycling carts to city residents next week as a part of its fully-automated recycling collection service. The city originally announced the new carts back in August. Now, the carts will begin arriving at residents’ homes Dec. 12 - 23.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For the first time in decades, a mid-Michigan nursery is closing early for the Christmas season. Friday will be the last day you can get a real tree at Kluck Nursery in Saginaw County, and one of the owners said this is happening everywhere. “We’ve been...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog

Saginaw County Animal Care & Control is asking the public for information about a pit bull mix found roaming in Saginaw with clear signs of malnourishment. Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog. Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found...
MLive

