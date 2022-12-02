Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington City Council appoints members to Reparations Task Force
Wilmington City Council voted unanimously to approve appointments to a reparations task force for black Wilmingtonians. Council members say the task force is “better late than never.”. And it’s not about dishing out money. “Somebody said, ‘Well, they gave the Japanese people some money,’ they were in prison...
delawarepublic.org
Dover City Council begins reviewing loitering ordinance, drawing ACLU attention
Dover’s City Council is moving forward with updates to the city’s loitering ordinance, prompting the ACLU of Delaware to warn councilmembers against passing the measure. Dover’s City Council has considered various strategies targeting loitering over the past decade, focusing largely on the several-blocks surrounding downtown. In their view, enforcing loitering laws – and panhandling restrictions – will play an important role in the economic development of the city’s struggling commercial core.
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Names Chief of Staff: Colleague from His Montgomery County Commissioner Days
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has chosen his “most trusted advisor,” his chief of staff, Dana Fritz. She not only managed his 2022 campaign but her collaboration with Shapiro dates to his years as a Montgomery County Commissioner. Julia Terruso profiled Fritz’ new job in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fritz,...
Delaware’s new state auditor to take office Jan. 3
When Democrat Lydia York takes the oath of office on Jan. 3, she’ll be Delaware’s third auditor of accounts since October. She’ll take the reins from Dennis Greenhouse, who Gov. John Carney appointed after former Auditor Kathy McGuiness resigned following a misconduct scandal. For York, the gravity of the moment is still sinking in, she told Delaware LIVE News. “Each ... Read More
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
delawarepublic.org
Dover Police Department looking to hire five recruits
The Dover Police Department hopes to attract new recruits for its next police academy this spring. Dover PD currently has 109 full-time sworn officers and is looking to add five new officers - due to growth - to round out the force. “We do a lot of different things that...
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
baltimorebrew.com
Self-dealing, political payback and drift
The prospects for Nick Mosby’s probably illegal pension bill are now shaky. But the whole saga is a sad commentary on the state of Baltimore City government. [OP-ED] The Baltimore Board of Ethics asked Mayor Brandon Scott to delay signing Bill 22-0292 until it could issue a formal opinion on the bill. Instead, Scott vetoed it.
WBOC
Delaware Man Chosen to Help with White House Holiday Decorations
ODESSA, Del. (AP) - It looks like the first family won’t be the only touch of Delaware in the White House this year. A man from Odessa has been selected as a White House volunteer decorator for the 2022 holiday season. From a pool of thousands of applicants from...
Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’
When state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown won election to the General Assembly in 2018, she knew right away that she wanted to be in leadership. The Democrat from New Castle got her wish this November when the House Democratic Caucus elected her majority whip, making her the first person of color in Delaware history elected to a leadership position in the ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Enrollment in state charters went up 5.1% during pandemic
Over the course of the pandemic, enrollment in Delaware charter schools increased 5.10%, while traditional public schools’ student body dropped 1.14%. That’s according to a report published in November by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. It found that traditional public schools lost students in nearly every state. The First State’s traditional public schools lost 1,423 students from 2019 ... Read More
blocbyblocknews.com
Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education
In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
starpublications.online
Seaford City Council approves committee appointments, presented with final site plans
The city of Seaford Council members welcomed Evan Willey as a new employee during last week’s meeting. Willey was introduced by Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey. In other Parks and Recreation business, Hickey presented the bid award recommendation for the Nutter Park playground equipment. Hickey provided a...
You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
witn22.org
Free COVID-19 Vaccines and Free COVID Testing in Wilmington
Mayor Mike Purzycki says it is still important for City residents to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Mayor said we will continue to make progress in returning to more normal conditions if we continue to get vaccinated, boosted, and tested for the virus. Parents and guardians are urged to vaccinate their children, especially those under the age of five since young children have some of the lowest vaccination rates. Booster shots to protect against COVID variants are now available, and residents should check with their local pharmacy or public health clinic about eligibility and availability. Mayor Purzycki said the City government is pleased to share the following information about vaccine availability and testing:
WDEL 1150AM
Del. introduces Equity Counts Data Center portal
A new online tool is available in Delaware to help make more sense of data regarding equity. It can be found at the same site where the state tracks COVID-19 cases and vaccinations, overdose deaths and flu cases: the My Healthy Community portal. The Equity Counts Data Center, also known...
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
