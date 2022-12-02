Mayor Mike Purzycki says it is still important for City residents to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Mayor said we will continue to make progress in returning to more normal conditions if we continue to get vaccinated, boosted, and tested for the virus. Parents and guardians are urged to vaccinate their children, especially those under the age of five since young children have some of the lowest vaccination rates. Booster shots to protect against COVID variants are now available, and residents should check with their local pharmacy or public health clinic about eligibility and availability. Mayor Purzycki said the City government is pleased to share the following information about vaccine availability and testing:

