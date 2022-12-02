ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Motorcycle Association of California hosts annual kids toy drive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Motorcycle Association of California was in the spirit of giving on Sunday as it hosted its annual toy drive. Hundreds of unwrapped toys were dropped off at Nissan of Sacramento for their 46th Annual Pack Ride to MMA Toy Run. The toys benefit children in need in various areas, from Sacramento all the way to Fresno.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'Cerealism Cafe': New cereal bar opens in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're someone who loves a big bowl of cereal, there's a new spot in Old Sacramento that is hoping to serve you up a bowl. Cerealism Cafe – a brand new cereal bar – had its grand opening on Saturday. Customers can create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento restaurant awarded Michelin star

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento restaurant Localis was awarded a Michelin star on Monday. Localis, located at 2031 S Street in midtown Sacramento, is owned and led by Chef Chris Barnum-Dann. This is the restaurant’s first Michelin star and it is the second restaurant in Sacramento to be awarded a Michelin star. The Kitchen has […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit

California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Impressive rain, snow totals to start a wet December with much more on the way

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A very wet weekend drenched the valley and dropped a fresh blanket of Sierra snow across the mountains. The past week saw two separate winter storms striking Northern California. The first system produced impressive rain and snow totals but was outperformed by the second system, especially in terms of valley rain. A nearly continuous stream of precipitation streamed into the region from the southwest on Saturday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon

FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

2 killed after being hit by vehicle on I-5 in Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were killed after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. CHP said a pickup truck had pulled over to the side...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento County teen says bike was stolen by man concealing possible weapon

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A teen in Sacramento County said his bike was stolen from him, and it's not the first time. Dennis Vinsant, 15, rode to the Dollar Tree off Interstate 80 and Watt Avenue on Friday afternoon so he could buy some snacks and cold drinks. After checking out, he said he went to unlock his bicycle outside the store's front doors when he saw a man walking back and forth.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Teen wounded in Vacaville shooting, police say

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Vacaville on Monday night. The shooting happened in the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane around 5 p.m. Vacaville police said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Those with information on the case are...
VACAVILLE, CA
Fox40

Man found dead near Sacramento church, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a death at a church in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX 40 News. According to police, officers responded Sunday afternoon around 12:15 p.m. to the 7600 block of Amherst Street, where an adult man had been found dead. “The...
SACRAMENTO, CA

