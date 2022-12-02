SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A teen in Sacramento County said his bike was stolen from him, and it's not the first time. Dennis Vinsant, 15, rode to the Dollar Tree off Interstate 80 and Watt Avenue on Friday afternoon so he could buy some snacks and cold drinks. After checking out, he said he went to unlock his bicycle outside the store's front doors when he saw a man walking back and forth.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO