KCRA.com
'Why not give if you are able to?': Stockton church plans huge holiday gift giveaway this weekend
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's Mayfair Seventh-Day Adventist Church prides itself on its big heart, and this weekend, it is backing that up with what members believe is the largest holiday giveaway in the city. Antonio Visoso is a church member at Mayfair. He is one of many excited to...
KCRA.com
Sacramento region's rain forces cancelation of holiday events and rethinking of others
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Stormy weekend weather forced the cancellation of various planned holiday events across the greater Sacramento area. Some festivities were canceled altogether, while an event in Elk Grove decided to change the format of its celebration. Rain meant the annual Parade of Lights couldn't happen, but...
KCRA.com
‘Tis the season!': Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas celebrations kick off for 2022
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Grab your hot chocolate, loved ones and holiday cheer — Nevada City’s iconic Victorian Christmas celebration has officially returned for the holiday season. Victorian Christmas kicked off Sunday, but still has four more dates in the month of December. The event will happen...
KCRA.com
Army reservist surprises his Carmichael family coming home for the holidays
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Students at St. John the Evangelist School in Carmichael were excited to be out of class Tuesday afternoon. They waited although they were not quite sure for what. "They told us Santa was coming," student Maddy McCoy said. "I was like OK, so I waited out...
KCRA.com
Motorcycle Association of California hosts annual kids toy drive
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Motorcycle Association of California was in the spirit of giving on Sunday as it hosted its annual toy drive. Hundreds of unwrapped toys were dropped off at Nissan of Sacramento for their 46th Annual Pack Ride to MMA Toy Run. The toys benefit children in need in various areas, from Sacramento all the way to Fresno.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Dry conditions through Thursday, but wet weekend possible
After a few days of rain and snow across the area, Northern California is expected to stay dry, at least until Thursday, according to meteorologist Tamara Berg. However, more wet weather could be on the way just in time for the weekend. (Video above: Dec. 6 forecast at noon.) By...
KCRA.com
'Cerealism Cafe': New cereal bar opens in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're someone who loves a big bowl of cereal, there's a new spot in Old Sacramento that is hoping to serve you up a bowl. Cerealism Cafe – a brand new cereal bar – had its grand opening on Saturday. Customers can create...
KCRA.com
Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
Sacramento restaurant awarded Michelin star
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento restaurant Localis was awarded a Michelin star on Monday. Localis, located at 2031 S Street in midtown Sacramento, is owned and led by Chef Chris Barnum-Dann. This is the restaurant’s first Michelin star and it is the second restaurant in Sacramento to be awarded a Michelin star. The Kitchen has […]
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
abc10.com
Impressive rain, snow totals to start a wet December with much more on the way
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A very wet weekend drenched the valley and dropped a fresh blanket of Sierra snow across the mountains. The past week saw two separate winter storms striking Northern California. The first system produced impressive rain and snow totals but was outperformed by the second system, especially in terms of valley rain. A nearly continuous stream of precipitation streamed into the region from the southwest on Saturday.
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
KCRA.com
Family mourns two brothers killed in I-5 crash where Sacramento detective crashed into them
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is in mourning after two brothers, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Enriquez Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Enriquez Rodriguez, werehit and killed in a car crash where a Sacramento police detective drove into them Tuesday morning. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road in Sacramento...
KCRA.com
How this Sacramento health center works with indigenous communities’ traditional healing methods
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nathan Blacksmith is the Sacramento Native American Health Center’s first chief traditional health officer, and his role was recently created to weave cultural practices and medicines through the center's services. One of those cultural practices is gathering in a drum circle. Blacksmith said the beating...
KCRA.com
2 killed after being hit by vehicle on I-5 in Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were killed after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. CHP said a pickup truck had pulled over to the side...
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County teen says bike was stolen by man concealing possible weapon
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A teen in Sacramento County said his bike was stolen from him, and it's not the first time. Dennis Vinsant, 15, rode to the Dollar Tree off Interstate 80 and Watt Avenue on Friday afternoon so he could buy some snacks and cold drinks. After checking out, he said he went to unlock his bicycle outside the store's front doors when he saw a man walking back and forth.
KCRA.com
Teen wounded in Vacaville shooting, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Vacaville on Monday night. The shooting happened in the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane around 5 p.m. Vacaville police said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Those with information on the case are...
Fox40
Man found dead near Sacramento church, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a death at a church in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX 40 News. According to police, officers responded Sunday afternoon around 12:15 p.m. to the 7600 block of Amherst Street, where an adult man had been found dead. “The...
