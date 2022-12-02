Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Morning Notes
Woman Charged in Bailey’s Crossroads Pedestrian Crash — Yaraliza Rivera Rosado, a 26-year-old Alexandria resident, has been charged with felony hit and run for fatally striking 40-year-old Elise Ballard on Leesburg Pike near the Carlin Springs Road intersection on Oct. 26. Police say Rivera Rosado drove to a parking lot before calling for help, and Ballard was subsequently hit by a second car before officers arrived. [FCPD]
Photos: Hundreds of bicycle racers compete at Reston’s Lake Fairfax Park, raising money to restore trails
Close to 600 racers gathered at Lake Fairfax Park in Reston over the weekend to raise money for the park’s trails. The annual event, called 2022 Capital Cross Classic, took place on Sunday (Dec. 4) at the park, which is located at 1400 Lake Fairfax Drive. The Bike Lane,...
Fairfax County’s website will get a new design early next year
Fairfax County is refreshing its website. A website redesign is currently underway as the county looks to update “the look and feel based on new design trends to serve our community better,” the county’s digital content lead Greg Licamele told FFXnow in an email. The new website...
Begin your resort-lifestyle with special savings at Snowden Bridge
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential is here to help make owning a brand new home that fits the needs of your family a reality. At Snowden Bridge located near Winchester, you can find beautiful...
McLean resident announces bid for Dranesville District supervisor seat
The Dranesville District seat on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has its first candidate for next year’s election. Jimmy Bierman, a Democratic McLean resident, announced his candidacy last night. Current Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust will not be running next year, FFXnow previously reported. So far, five incumbent...
Another Reston Association board member resigns, leaving five open slots for 2023
Reston Association is seeking to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of board member Glenn Small. In a late November statement to the Board of Directors, Small wrote that he would not be able to continue with the position after examining his personal and professional commitments. “This RA board...
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead
A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
County sees jump in Covid cases after Thanksgiving, as closures of vaccine and testing sites loom
The Fairfax Health District saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Thanksgiving’s wake, a reminder that the coronavirus hasn’t disappeared even if the face masks and other health protocols aimed at limiting its spread mostly have. The district, which includes Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and...
