Reston, VA

Morning Notes

Woman Charged in Bailey’s Crossroads Pedestrian Crash — Yaraliza Rivera Rosado, a 26-year-old Alexandria resident, has been charged with felony hit and run for fatally striking 40-year-old Elise Ballard on Leesburg Pike near the Carlin Springs Road intersection on Oct. 26. Police say Rivera Rosado drove to a parking lot before calling for help, and Ballard was subsequently hit by a second car before officers arrived. [FCPD]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Fairfax County’s website will get a new design early next year

Fairfax County is refreshing its website. A website redesign is currently underway as the county looks to update “the look and feel based on new design trends to serve our community better,” the county’s digital content lead Greg Licamele told FFXnow in an email. The new website...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Begin your resort-lifestyle with special savings at Snowden Bridge

Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential is here to help make owning a brand new home that fits the needs of your family a reality. At Snowden Bridge located near Winchester, you can find beautiful...
WINCHESTER, VA
McLean resident announces bid for Dranesville District supervisor seat

The Dranesville District seat on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has its first candidate for next year’s election. Jimmy Bierman, a Democratic McLean resident, announced his candidacy last night. Current Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust will not be running next year, FFXnow previously reported. So far, five incumbent...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Another Reston Association board member resigns, leaving five open slots for 2023

Reston Association is seeking to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of board member Glenn Small. In a late November statement to the Board of Directors, Small wrote that he would not be able to continue with the position after examining his personal and professional commitments. “This RA board...
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead

A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
HERNDON, VA

