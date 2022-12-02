Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks sputter as growth fears offset China COVID shift
MILAN/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - World stocks eased on Wednesday and bonds remained supported after a chorus of Wall Street bankers warned about a likely recession ahead, tempering optimism about China's major shift in its tough zero-COVID policy.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
ECB survey shows rising inflation expectations for year ahead
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer expectations for inflation in the year ahead rose in October but predictions for three years out held steady at a rate still well above the European Central Bank's 2% target, the ECB said in a monthly survey on Wednesday.
Oil falls close to 2022 lows on economic worries, easing supply fears
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil weakened on Wednesday, falling close to the lowest this year, pressured by concern about recession and easing fears that a Western cap on Russian oil prices would significantly curb supply.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0