Reuters

Stocks sputter as growth fears offset China COVID shift

MILAN/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - World stocks eased on Wednesday and bonds remained supported after a chorus of Wall Street bankers warned about a likely recession ahead, tempering optimism about China's major shift in its tough zero-COVID policy.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Reuters

ECB survey shows rising inflation expectations for year ahead

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer expectations for inflation in the year ahead rose in October but predictions for three years out held steady at a rate still well above the European Central Bank's 2% target, the ECB said in a monthly survey on Wednesday.
