Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With
Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday
The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time
After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
Cubs, Cody Bellinger Agree to One-Year Contract, Per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Outfielder Cody Bellinger and the Cubs have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract worth $17.5 million, according to multiple reports and confirmed by Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstien. Bellinger was a top prospect for the Dodgers who was one of the league’s...
Report: Phillies a “Team to Watch” for Taillon
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies are among the frontrunners to land Jameson Taillon, one of the highest upside arms on the free agent market. While Taillon's early career was stifled by injury, as well as a battle with testicular cancer, the 31-year-old has come into his own over the last two seasons. He's stayed mostly healthy, and has managed to find some success at one of baseball's toughest hitting environments in Yankee Stadium.
Pirates win top pick in baseball’s first draft lottery
The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball's first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the top pick of eligible amateur players in July. The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the major leagues at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third. “Every once...
Phillies Lack Appetite For Free Agents Tied to Qualifying Offer
Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski told reporters at the Winter Meetings on Monday that he's likely done pursuing free agent who rejected qualifying offers.
The Mets prove you don’t have to have holes if you don’t want to
The Mets don’t have to be unique. There are plenty of teams that wouldn’t have to use the departure of a player like Jacob deGrom as an excuse to declare it’s all over for them, that they’d have to find a new way, and to take a step back. You can get away with that if you’re the Astros and your minor leagues essentially act as an assembly line, but they’re a unicorn. But a lot of teams can lose a deGrom, or some other important player, and just roll up their sleeves and find someone else.
