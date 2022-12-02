Read full article on original website
Wiener Wonderland display lights up Woolmarket
A uniquely themed Christmas light show returns to Woolmarket: Wiener Wonderland!. All dressed in their Christmas gear, wiener dogs light up the corner of Karli Lane and Shorecrest Road. For the eighth year, the annual Christmas display of lighted dachshunds is bringing awareness to Tired Dog Rescue. Homeowner Shelby Pierce...
Pets participate in Pass Christian’s annual Pet Pawrade over the weekend
Pass Christian had their annual Pet Pawrade at the War Memorial Park. It’s a tradition to do the parade the day after Christmas in the Pass. Pet owners were able to get creative for a chance to win awards based on best dressed pet, pet handler, and best in show.
66th annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast Wednesday
Tomorrow is the 66th annual Pancake Day at First United Methodist Church of Gulfport. Here with more are Jennifer Gates and Travis Moore.
City of Pascagoula designated as World War II Heritage City
A great honor for Pascagoula, the city has been designated an American World War II Heritage City by the National Park Service. The American World War II Heritage Cities program honors the contributions of local towns, cities, counties, and their citizens who stepped into the workforce to support America’s war efforts during WWII.
Coffee, ice cream, pizza highlight new Lucedale developments
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – New developments are sprouting up in Lucedale that will bring businesses to the city for the first-time while other brands move locations or re-establish. On Ventura Drive, near Rainforest Car Wash and Walmart, a new shopping center is quickly coming together. The developer says it...
Scholarship and grants awarded to Women in Construction program in Biloxi
The Southeastern Construction Owners and Associates Roundtable, the Southern States Millwright Regional Council, and DeWalt presented a grant and scholarship tool package to the Moore Community House Women in Construction program in Biloxi. SCOAR funded a $4,500 grant to the program and the SSMRC funded a tool package valued at...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Issues reported at multiple railroad crossings in Biloxi, Gulfport
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers across the Coast might need a little extra time to get around Tuesday evening. Officials with Biloxi and Gulfport police departments told WLOX that they have received reports of issues at multiple railroad crossings. They said the crossing arms are repeatedly going up and down...
Gulfport residents take concerns over a new development to Harrison Co. Board of Supervisors
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People fighting a proposed subdivision at the old Great Southern Golf Course took their concerns to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday. Ken Kroupa and his neighbors have raised several concerns about the 177 homes proposed for the former Great Southern Golf Course property in Gulfport. Drainage is one of their biggest worries.
Gulfport installs electric vehicle charging stations
Another charging location for electric vehicles is popping up here in South Mississippi. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport has installed charging stations on site for guests and passengers to use. This is in partnership with Mississippi Power through their electric vehicle rebate program. The stations will officially be unveiled by airport officials...
Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church
Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
‘Teachers Only Comedy Tour’ Saturday at MGCCC
His work is known as comedy on steroids, Eddie B. is coming to the iMPAC on MGCCC’s campus in Harrison County. Here with more is Jessica Crosby.
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wedding bells are ringing, but not at the chapel. Lakeview Nursing Center holding the first marriage ceremony for two of their residents. 79-year-old James Lawson and 75-year-old Raliene Jones tied the knot Friday afternoon. Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recap
Officially ending last Wednesday, the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is behind us. In spite of the hurricane season being an average one in terms of activity, coastal Mississippi was not affected by storms during the six-month season. Neighbors to our east in Florida were not so lucky. Two hurricanes, Ian...
Coroner identifies body found in toolbox in Pearl River County
A man whose remains were found in a truck toolbox in rural Pearl River County has been identified. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the victim is 24-year-old Seth Colter Odom of Poplarville. The body was found about 10 a.m. Saturday on the embankment of a creek on Burge...
Dismembered body found in Pearl River County Saturday
According to our media partner the Sun Herald, a dismembered body was found in Pearl River County on Saturday morning. Deputies responded to an area on Burge and Reyer Road after receiving a call about human remains. Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said the body was identified as a...
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.
USM Industrial Engineering Technology Student Finds Internship with SeaAhead – And Has a Front Row Seat to History-making Innovation
Patrice Washington, an Industrial Engineering Technology (Logistics) major at The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Leadership / Gulf Park campus, recently shared her experience as an intern with SeaAhead. SeaAhead was founded in 2018 to unite “blue technology” entrepreneurs with investors, industry leaders, technical experts and stakeholders to...
Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing
A South Mississippi law enforcement officer has been fired and accused of stealing money from a recent drug seizure. The agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relived of duty over the weekend when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. The alleged theft was discovered on Friday, Dec. 2.
Widow of former Forrest County tax collector sworn into position
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With Forrest County recently losing Billy Hudson, a well-known business man in the community, his wife stepped into his shoes. Barbara Hudson was sworn in Monday by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to finish out her husband’s term as the county tax collector. “It’s...
