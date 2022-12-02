Read full article on original website
Off-duty Chicago cop shoots at catalytic converter thieves in Irving Park
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer shot at thieves attempting to steal a catalytic converter Tuesday morning in the Irving Park neighborhood. Around 2:50 a.m., police say the off-duty cop observed several people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car in the 2800 block of West Grace Street.
Brothers charged in $1M Halloween armored truck robbery
LANSING, Ill. (CBS)-- Two brothers are facing charges in an armored truck robbery that took place on Halloween in south suburban Lansing.According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell Singleton, 18, of South Holland, Illinois are charged with robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported Tuesday, Corrie Singleton is in custody. Officials said an arrest warrant has been issued for Darrell Singleton. Here's here what investigators say: The two brothers and a juvenile held up a brink courier at gunpoint, taking more than a million dollars from...
fox32chicago.com
Mask-wearing gunman shoots woman in Kenwood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 21-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue when she was shot at by someone wearing a mask, police said. The woman was shot twice...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, seriously wounded in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking outside around 10:10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 81st Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. He was shot once in each leg and transported...
cwbchicago.com
Woman, 67, carjacked outside West Loop Target store
Chicago — A carjacker pushed a 67-year-old woman to the ground and stole her Lexus outside a Target store in the West Loop on Monday morning, according to a Chicago police report. The woman was getting out of her car around 7:45 a.m. when a man pushed her to...
Chicago shooting: Man shot during carjacking in West Lawn, police say
There was a struggle, and police say the victim was shot several times.
Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects. And It all ended in a crash. Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman gets 25 years for robbery in which boyfriend killed 6
CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who watched her former boyfriend kill six members of his family, including two young boys, at their Chicago home then helped him steal their property was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery under a deal...
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 5 years for groping girls in the Loop
Chicago — A Chicago man has been sentenced to five years for allegedly groping young girls as they shopped with adults in the Loop in July 2020. Michael Garrett, 33, initially denied touching two girls but later admitted “his energy may have touched them,” a prosecutor said during his initial bail hearing. Garrett has now pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13. Prosecutors dropped a second identical charge.
cwbchicago.com
Shooter who killed a man at a vigil outside Christ Hospital was on felony bail, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man who was on felony bail shot and killed another man outside an Oak Lawn hospital, where people had gathered to support someone who had just been murdered at a social gathering in Chicago. Marques Rose, 36, and the victim, 28-year-old Brandon McGee of...
Ex-girlfriend of man who killed Gage Park family sentenced to 25 years in prison
CHICAGO — The ex-girlfriend of a man who killed a Gage Park family of six back in February of 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The sentencing of Jafeth Ramos, then-girlfriend of Diego Uribe — the 28-year-old man who murdered the Martinez family in 2016 — was basically a formality Tuesday, as […]
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday.Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response."We all have our...
Police investigating accidental firearm discharge in Oakbrook Terrace
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Oak Brook police are investigating an accidental firearm discharge that occurred in Oakbrook Terrace Monday. The incident occurred in the area of 22nd Street between JRC Plaza and the Shops. Police are asking patrons to avoid the area. This is a developing story, check back for...
Woman critical in Hyde Park apartment fire with hoarder conditions: officials
CHICAGO — One person was critically injured in an extra-alarm apartment fire in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a three-flat apartment complex in the 5100 block of South Kenwood. A fire commissioner said the blaze was especially difficult to strike due to a hoarding situation inside the […]
cwbchicago.com
Teens who tried to rob concealed carry holder also tried to carjack an Uber driver in April — but he shot their accomplice dead: sources
Chicago — There is an incredible twist to report regarding the three would-be robbers who crossed paths with a concealed carry holder after carrying out a series of armed holdups in Wicker Park on Monday morning. The armed citizen shot two of the robbers, and the third broke a leg when the driver of their getaway car, who had a gunshot wound to his temple, crashed while trying to flee the scene.
Employee at suburban used car dealership crashed vehicle into home during test drive: police
ELMHURST, Ill. - An employee of a suburban used car dealership was arrested Monday morning after crashing a vehicle into a home during a test drive. At about 11:41 a.m., Elmhurst police and fire departments responded to a home in the 700 block of North Junior Terrace for a traffic crash involving a single vehicle that struck a home.
