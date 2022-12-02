Man allegedly leads police on car & foot chase, arrested with drugs: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car and foot chase late Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD.

Jackie Ruffin, 37, was arrested and charged with the following:

possession of narcotic paraphernalia

resisting arrest

possession of a controlled substance

attempting to elude

possession of drug paraphernalia

Officers tried to pull Ruffin over at around 10:55 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, on McVay Drive near Dauphin Island Parkway, but he did not stop. Ruffin led officers on a car chase that ended at the 2000 block of Webb Avenue. He then got out and ran, but was caught quickly.

