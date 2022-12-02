ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man allegedly leads police on car & foot chase, arrested with drugs: Mobile Police

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjETs_0jVZYLGt00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car and foot chase late Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD.

Jackie Ruffin, 37, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • possession of narcotic paraphernalia
  • resisting arrest
  • possession of a controlled substance
  • attempting to elude
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool

Officers tried to pull Ruffin over at around 10:55 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, on McVay Drive near Dauphin Island Parkway, but he did not stop. Ruffin led officers on a car chase that ended at the 2000 block of Webb Avenue. He then got out and ran, but was caught quickly.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Traffic stop leads to stolen gun, drugs: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning who was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to a release from the MPD. George Ruggs, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: Receiving stolen property Possession of Marijuana Possession of a controlled substance Possession […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola hit-and-run suspect turns himself in: Pensacola Police

UPDATE (8:01 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department said Jeff Michael Werowinski turned himself into county jail Tuesday night, according to Mike Wood with the PPD. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said is wanted for a felony hit-and-run crash, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police

UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
PRICHARD, AL
Alabama Now

Police investigate dead infant found inside car in Alabama

Alabama police are investigating after a dead infant was found inside a car last week. Investigators said the car was in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. Officials did not release the age of the child, only describing the child as an infant. Police investigators said they...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man turns himself in after shooting at local bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man surrendered himself Monday to investigators after allegedly shooting two people at a local bar. This happened early Saturday morning at Phat Tuesdays off St. Stephens Road. The owner of the bar said he knows the suspect, Darius Matthews, as a frequent customer. “I don’t...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested in connection to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar weekend shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. Darius Matthews, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Police said Matthews surrendered […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy