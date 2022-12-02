ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

MPD asking for help to solve homicide

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to solve a homicide that left a 17-year-old dead earlier this week.

The shooting happened just before 5:00 p.m. on November 30 at ReNew Apartments at 1902 N Midland Drive. Investigators said the teen victim, whose name has not yet been released, was shot multiple times before he died and neighbors at the apartment complex also reported damage to multiple vehicles from the numerous shots that were fired.

Now, MPD said multiple unknown suspects involved in the shooting left the scene in the white four-door vehicle pictured below and investigators need help to identify the driver of the vehicle and any other suspects involved. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call MPD at 432-685-7108.

Comments / 2

Marco Pires
3d ago

we need more information on alot of these post, how are suppose help if the information is so vague . I understand you guys know as much as you know . but at least give somewhat of a description

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Odessan charged with reckless driving

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly sped toward law enforcement officials who were searching for a suspect who was trying to evade arrest. Jose Padilla, 51, has been charged with Reckless Driving. According to a police report, on November 29, detectives with the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Arrest made in car thefts at Legacy High

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A former Legacy High student has been arrested in connection with several stolen vehicles taken from the school in November. Anzell Coleman,17, has been charged with multiple counts of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and multiple counts of Theft of Property.  Investigators said in November, a red Jeep Cherokee, black Toyota 4Runner, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect in sporting goods theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 18, a man, woman, and three children pictured below, entered Dick’s Sporting Goods and visited the golf section. Investigators said the man then picked up more […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three men arrested in death of 11-month-old

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.  The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on December 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By the […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating HEB theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise.  Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Bicyclist injured in DWI crash, one arrested

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and seriously injured a bicyclist in a crash. James Thomas Allen, 32, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, and Evading Arrest.  According to court documents, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS investigating deadly crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS has confirmed it is investigating a deadly crash in Midland County between Greenwood and Stanton. The crash took place around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050. DPS reports it involved two commercial trucks. At this time there is...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

No injuries reported in MISD bus crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- No injuries were reported in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Midland ISD bus crash, a district spokesperson said. The crash between a bus and a truck happened a little before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. Witnesses at the scene said a truck and bus collided […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessan accused of damaging unfinished homes for copper wire

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after an undercover investigation into reported break-ins at a home under construction. Justin Allen Sims has been charged with two counts of Burglary and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument.  According to an affidavit, on November 23 and 28, officers with the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department investigating murder

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Midland Wednesday. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at around 5 p.m., the MPD and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to the 1900 block of N. Midland Drive about a gunshot victim. Crimes Against Persons Unit and MPD Crime...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police investigates deadly shooting of teen

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on November 30. The Midland Fire Department EMS and the Midland Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Midland Drive involving a gunshot wound victim. Upon arrival, they...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

17-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person dead.  According to a news release, around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD officers and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive after someone called 911 to report […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stalking ex-wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking.  According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — One Person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on December 1. 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery of Midland was killed in the fatal crash that occurred on SH 158 at 5:20 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Montgomery, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Overdose call leads to arrest, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators responding to an overdose said they found him in possession of multiple cartridges of THC. 18-year-old Ryan Eubanks has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
