WIBW
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm, after a car hit a semi-truck, and drove over the 6th St. bridge, killing one person and injuring another, landing onto the closed Westbound lanes of I-70. Officials say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
WIBW
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened at 11:15 am, Sunday, Dec. 4th. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line. The victim has been...
Mother charged in death of child, neglect of another in KC home
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City woman has been charged in connection with the death of one child and the death of another in their Kansas City residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Adair R. Fish, 43, faces Abuse or Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Abuse...
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
KVOE
Reported injury crash near Emporia leads to stalled Kansas Turnpike traffic, no ambulance transports
A reported injury crash southwest of Emporia led to no ambulance trips Friday morning. Emporia Fire and EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike three miles southwest of Emporia shortly after 8 am. Early indications are an SUV crashed into the center barrier wall. Northbound traffic has been slowed considerably with...
Police: Kan. man found with gunshot wound in parking lot
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release. The man had a gunshot wound and was transported to a...
WIBW
Passenger hospitalized after semi-truck sideswipes sedan on interstate
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One passenger was hospitalized after a semi-truck sideswiped the sedan they had been in. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and K-5 Highway with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
WIBW
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
KVOE
Emporia Police seeking missing adult
Emporia Police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says 27-year-old Emily Levron was reported missing around 2 pm Wednesday, although she hasn’t been seen since around 1 pm Sunday in the 1400 block of East Logan. Levron is...
Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
Update: Police shooting leaves one man dead in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is dead in Topeka following a police shooting on Dec. 1. The Topeka Police Department issued a statement Thursday morning which reported that during a traffic stop, a suspect displayed a gun, and “the officer feared for their life, fired the gun, striking the suspect.” According to Topeka Police Chief […]
Emporia gazette.com
