Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Centre Daily
Transfer Portal Off to a Record Breaking Start, What About Georgia?
The transfer portal has been around for roughly four years now and since its creation, chaos ensues once the regular season wraps up. Windows throughout the year were then created to help simmer down the transfer portal's chaotic environment, so now there are only 60 days when players can enter their names into the portal. That window opened on Dec. 5 and as expected, things got off to a blazing hot start.
Centre Daily
Steelers Are Going to Pull Off the Impossible
PITTSBURGH -- For all the times we said the Pittsburgh Steelers season was over, this team is about to prove a lot of people - myself included - wrong. The Steelers are on the verge of a longer season. Somehow, they took a team with no life, no quarterback, a blurry future and a bad coaching staff and turned them into believers. And heading into Week 14, the football gods are working overtime to get them into the dance.
Centre Daily
Harbaugh Regrets James Proche Pass Attempt Vs. Broncos
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens attempted a trick play against the Denver Broncos that backfired. Wide receiver James Proche took the ball on a double reverse and threw a pass in the end zone intended for Kenyan Drake in the fourth quarter. However, the Broncos read the play and were in double coverage, which led to an interception by Justin Simmons.
Centre Daily
BREAKING: Stetson Bennett is Headed to New York for Heisman Ceremony
Georgia quarterback and former walk on Stetson Bennett has been named one of four finalists invited to New York for the Heisman ceremony. He joins USC QB Caleb Williams, TCU QB Max Duggan, and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud in New York. Yes, you read that correctly. Stetson Bennett has...
Centre Daily
Lions Fans Again Debate Team Claiming Baker Mayfield
Quarterback Baker Mayfield successfully asked for and received his request to be waived by the Carolina Panthers. "This is a tough business,'' Panthers coach Steve Wilks said Monday. "Sitting in this seat, it was a tough decision on my part, but something I felt like was the best move for the team moving forward.''
Centre Daily
Spencer Fano Announces College Commitment
2023 four-star tackle Spencer Fano has committed to the University of Utah. He announced his decision during on the 247Sports YouTube channel Tuesday night. He chose the Utes from a top four that also included Oregon, Michigan and BYU. Fano visited each of his finalists and hosted coaches from Oregon, Michigan and Utah for in-home visits this week.
Centre Daily
Bengals Sign Drue Chrisman, Boost Tight End Depth and Release Former Fourth-Round Pick
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed punter Drue Chrisman to the active roster on Tuesday. The second-year pro has nine punts for 461 yards (51.2 gross average) in three games this season. He also has five punts inside the 20-yard line. Cincinnati also signed tight end Tanner Hudson to the...
Centre Daily
The Mind-Boggling Good, Bad and Ugly of the Diontae Johnson Experience
Diontae Johnson is an enigma and one of the hardest players in the league to truly figure out. There are flashes of mesmerizing route-running displays followed by unexplainable unforced errors due to lapses in concentration. Now in his fourth year in the league, it's becoming increasingly clear that these inconsistencies could potentially be here to stay. Week 13's performance was a perfect example of the quandary that Johnson puts the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their fan base, in on a weekly basis.
Centre Daily
Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Has New NFL Team
Oklahoma’s favorite quarterback has found his new home. Former OU signal-caller Baker Mayfield, just one day after being released by the Carolina Panthers, was claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford out for at least the...
Centre Daily
Dolphins-49ers: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-4 on the season with their 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Fourth-Down Incompletion. After not looking particularly impressive for a good part of the game...
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Makes Bold Declaration About Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs on Sunday. The star quarterback has helped Cincinnati win four-straight games. They're 8-4 after starting 0-2 this season. Burrow's stellar play has caught the attention of Ja'Marr Chase. "He's the best quarterback in the league, that's a fact," Chase...
Centre Daily
Commanders Tie Giants: Why Didn’t Coach Ron Rivera Go For 2?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Before the Washington Commanders finished with a 20-20 tie against the New York Giants, they first jumped out to a 10-point on Sunday. But then the Commanders let the Giants back in and even surrendered the lead after a strip-sack fumble by quarterback Taylor Heinicke. And...
Centre Daily
Pirates win top pick in baseball’s first draft lottery
The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball's first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the top pick of eligible amateur players in July. The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the major leagues at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third. “Every once...
Comments / 0