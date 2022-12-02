ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Forecast: Stronger winds and another big swell on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will increase over the Puna and Kau districts of the Big Island. Showers will favor southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island through Tuesday. We have added a slight chance of thunderstorms to the forecast for the Mauna Loa eruption site for the afternoon. Trades should begin...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

A large Kona low to the northwest will increase the chance for rainfall, especially near Kauai and Oahu. A front and Kona low could draw deep tropical moisture over the islands Monday and Tuesday. Mostly dry weekend, but more rain on the horizon. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM...
A Talk Story Kalikimaka

McKenna meets with Kilia Purdy Avelino, a member of the Molokai Destination Management Action Plan Task force. Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program. McKenna speaks with Jill Wirt from the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council about the Reef-friendly Landscaping Program. Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival.
Report finds sharp spike in percentage of Hawaii residents living in poverty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows a worrisome jump in the number of Hawaii families who are struggling to afford basic needs like housing, food and clothing. On Tuesday, Aloha United Way released its most recent “ALICE Report” that tracks how people are doing financially. It found the number of people living in poverty in Hawaii grew from 9% in 2018 to 15% in 2022.
Olympian with Hawaii ties slides from bobsledding to book writing

A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway. A week after Mauna Loa began its highly-anticipated eruption, officials on Sunday said lava is still spewing from one active fissure. A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway. Updated: 10 hours...
Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu

Military refuses to release video of toxic spill at Red Hill, sowing new suspicion and concern. The state Health Department is demanding that the military release video of the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facility. Hawaii Tourism Authority kills marketing deal with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Updated:...
Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu Monday night into Tuesday. Breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.
How to support the development of a one year old child

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii State Department of Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii State Department of Health, visit https://www.keikicheckup.com/. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has developed family...
