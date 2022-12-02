ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland restaurants prepare for winter months

PORTLAND, Maine — This time of year, do you debate ordering food delivery versus braving the elements to go out for a bite to eat?. For many Maine restaurants, the holidays and winter months are the hardest time to make ends meet. For that reason, many restaurants have found ways to offer outdoor dining options while still keeping customers warm.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine boat builders work to fill staff as orders pile up

BATH, Maine — The Maine Maritime Museum marks the storied history of ships and boats, as well as those who built them. Because there's no lobstering without lobster boats, no pleasure cruises without wooden schooners, and none of any of it exists without the men and women who craft those floating works of art.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

South Portland engineering firm acquires smaller Sanford peer

South Portland-based engineering firm Sebago Technics has acquired Corner Post Land Surveying in a deal that will add seven employees in York County. Terms of the transaction, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first for the Sebago Technics since April 2021, when it acquired Falmouth-based Titcomb Associates....
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Community searching for missing teddy bear

WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WINDHAM, ME
92 Moose

This Home in Saco is What I’ve Been Dreaming About My Entire Life

I was raised in a colonial and because of that, I have always wanted to buy one of my own some day. There is something that is just so comforting to me about the shape and size of colonial style homes that fit me perfectly. I do currently live in an older cape home, however one day, I will be back in a colonial of my own.
SACO, ME
103.7 WCYY

Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1920 May Surprise You

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close

HARPSWELL, Maine — Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. Superintendent Steve Connolly told Maine's Total Coverage that 35% of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers and that 20% of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
HARPSWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland cryptozoology museum nearing its move to Bangor

PORTLAND, Maine — Cryptozoology is the study of hidden or unknown animals. Believe it or not, Maine is home to a rare collection dedicated to this field of study. For almost 20 years, Portland’s International Cryptozoology Museum has been one of the few places where you can meet bigfoot, sea serpents, and Mothman under one roof.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?

I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
MAINE STATE
Community Policy