Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Dragons Punch Ticket Into NJCAA Title Game
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in three seasons, the Hutchinson Community College football team will play for a national championship. Dylan Kedzior and Malik Benson combined for four touchdowns and the Hutchinson defense slammed the door on Coffeyville over the final three quarters as the No. 1-ranked Blue Dragons scored 38 unanswered points in a 38-7 victory over No. 4 Coffeyville in the NJCAA Playoff National Semifinals on Saturday at Gowns Stadium.
KAKE TV
K-State fans in Wichita watch, celebrate Big 12 championship
The Wichita Catbackers, a local non-profit, hosted watch parties for the Big 12 Championship Saturday at Chicken N Pickle and Walk-On’s for Kansas State fans in Wichita. The Wildcats won in overtime against Texas Christian University. It was the school’s first Big 12 championship since 2012. “This is...
Kansas high school coaching legend Steve Eck reaches 1,000th win milestone at Kapaun
Regardless of the level, Steve Eck has been a historic winner during his 45-year coaching career.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE TMP vs Manhattan
The TMP girls will play in the seventh place game of the Hays City Shootout against Manhattan. The TMP boys will also take on Manhattan in the fourth place game. The girls game will tipoff at 10 a.m. at Hays Middle School and the boys game is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the middle school.
🏀 Hays City Shootout Day 2 Results; Day 3 Schedule
7th Place - TMP v Hugoton - 10:00 - Hays Middle School. 4th Place - Newton v Manhattan - 1:30 - Hays Middle School. 3rd Place - Olathe West v Washburn Rural - 1:30 - Hays High School. 1st Place - Northside (AR) v Hays - 5:00 - Hays High...
🏀 Hays girls knock off #1 Rural; boys head to 3rd place game
The Hays High girls got an early season test against one of the best programs Kansas has to offer. Washburn Rural entered the Hays City Shootout semifinals as the #1 ranked team in 6A and defending 6A champs. Girls. Hays 37 - #1-6A Washburn Rural 33. A 13-0 run during...
🏈 Blue Dragons, Red Ravens to meet in all KJCCC National Semifinal
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-For the second time in program history, the Hutchinson Community College football team is playing in the NJCAA National Playoffs, and both times in the Blue Dragons have been the No. 1 seed. The only difference between this season and the national championship season of 2020/21 is the Blue...
🏀 Tigers grind out win over Rogers State
HAYS - The Fort Hays State Tigers had three players score in double-figures and hit 10-straight free throws in the final minute and a half for a 65-55 win over Rogers State. The Tigers have won seven-straight and improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the MIAA. The Hillcats are now 5-3 and 1-1 in conference play.
UPDATE: Power restored to Salina area; SES basketball moved to KWU
UPDATE 7:45 a.m.: As of early Saturday morning, no outages were shown in our area, either on the Evergy map or the DS&O map. UPDATE 8:30 p.m. Friday: The Evergy outage map is no longer showing outages within the Salina city limits. . . . By LESLIE EIKLEBERRY. Salina Post.
👟 FHSU's Hodsden earns All-America status at DII Championships
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Fort Hays State sophomore Regan Hodsden earned All-America honors after placing 40th at the 2022 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Friday afternoon at Chambers Creek Regional Park. The Mitchell, Neb. native traversed the six-kilometer course in 21:20.8. After finding herself in 63rd place at the...
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, News Director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio in Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the 2nd Annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
🤼 Tigers come up short in a pair of duals
GOLDEN, Colo. - Fort Hays State Wrestling went 0-2 in a double dual against San Francisco State and Colorado School of Mines on Friday. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry (197), Mason Turner (133), and Cade Lindsey (174) each won both of their matches. San Francisco State took an early 5-0 lead by...
Wichita aerospace business shows off cool window
A Wichita business on Thursday showed off the trophy it won recently in the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
KWCH.com
Mild Monday, then cooler rest of the week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be warmer Monday before cooler weather returns for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
KAKE TV
'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Zoo announces passing of red river hog
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo took to its social media pages today to announce the passing of their red river hog named "Charlotte." They say an emergency medical exam last week revealed a grave prognosis. At that time they made the decision to humanely euthanize her. The exact cause is yet to be determined by a necropsy.
Wichita family heading to Disney World on Snowball Express
On Saturday, a Wichita family got the chance to go to the happiest place on earth thanks to the Snowball Express.
KWCH.com
Parent concerned after fight leads to lockdown at Wichita West High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita parent reached out to 12 News on Friday voicing his concern after a fight in the lunchroom at Wichita West High School led the school to lockdown for the afternoon. Steve Curbelo’s son attends West High School. He shared a video of the incident...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0