'Stuff the Bus' drop off location at JAY-K Lumber through Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The NEWSChannel 2 studio is getting fuller and fuller every day, thanks to the communities generous donations for 'Stuff the Bus.'. We've made it even easier for all of you to donate this year. All you have to do is head over to amazon, buy a toy, and have it shipped to WKTV. NEWSChannel 2 has even made a wishlist for you to choose from.
Mug Club: Art by L.K.
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Art by L.K. is looking for vendors to come help support 'Diamonds in the Ruff' at her Christmas Craft Show on Sunday. The vendor fee is $50 and will benefit the dog rescue organization. Those who want to sign up to be a vendor should go to Art by L.K.'s Facebook page and send her a message.
Have some holiday fun at Utica's 'Christmas at City Hall' on Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Join Santa Claus and Mayor Palmieri at Utica City Hall on Thursday for the annual 'Christmas at City Hall.'. This year's event will be bigger than ever before with Santa arriving on the Fire Department's Antique Engine 11. Children and families can enjoy a ride on the engine through downtown.
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
Mug Club: Notre Dame 'Breakfast with Santa'
UTICA, N.Y. -- Santa is coming to Notre Dame in Utica on Sunday, where you can grab breakfast with him and his elves. While there you can also take part in raffles, activities, face paintings, ornament making and even get your photo with Santa, among many other fun things. Tickets...
Local Stewart's Shops raise over $700,000 for local charities
UTICA, N.Y. -- With three weeks left to collect, the Stewart's Holiday Match Program has reached $706,000. All of the proceeds are donated to charities. Stewart's has been raising yearly donations for 36 years, raising a total of $34 million for local charities. Donations always stay local and support nonprofits...
Local first-grader collects over 8,000 soda can tabs for Shriners
ORISKANY, N.Y. -- A local first-grader at Walbran Elementary School in Oriskany collected over 8,000 soda can tabs for Shriners and presented them to the group Tuesday. Shriners is an international fraternity that takes the tabs and trades them for money. That money is then used to assist hospitals across the country.
Local YMCA offering kids program on snow, vacation days from school
UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley will be offering a December Vacation Fun Club program, for kids to take part in during school vacations and snow days. The club will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. for students in kindergarten through the age 12. No need to worry about them being bored, there will be activities such as arts and crafts, fitness, science, character development, outdoor playtime and more, for the children to take part in.
Live music, beer and wine at Utica Zoo on Dec. 17
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Dec. 17 at Utica Zoo's 'Bright Nights' event, there will be a live performance by local musician, Amos Donnell and Kookie's Q will be serving wine and beer. The Happy Haggs Dance Troupe of Central New York will also be there on Dec. 10 and 17 to perform.
Utica Police investigating a shooting at Oneida Square Tuesday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Utica Police units were dispatched to Oneida Square regarding a shots fired investigation. Police located multiple casings on the sidewalk, and shortly after learned an individual with a gunshot wound to the leg had gone to St. Luke’s Hospital. Police...
Rome woman killed when van, tractor-trailer collide in Chenango County
COLUMBUS, N.Y. (UPDATE) – A woman from Rome was killed in a crash between a van and tractor-trailer in Chenango County Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to Route 8 in the town of Columbus after police say the van hit the back of the tractor-trailer while it was turning onto County Route 25. Both vehicles were headed south.
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
Water main break in the town of Mohawk
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting a water main break in the town of Mohawk.
Inlet 'Champagne Bus' will run on New Year's Eve
INLET, N.Y. -- The Champagne Bus will run on New Year's Eve in Inlet and the Eagle Bay area, offering an easy safe way to travel and enjoy parties. The Inlet Area Business Association hired a passenger bus with the help of Burkhard-Evans, Daiker's, Great Pines, Screamin Eagle, The Tavern, Tony Harper's and The Woods Inn.
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Mazzaferro's tentatively reopening at old location in May of 2023
ROME, N.Y. – Construction crews will start building the walls soon at the new Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli on Ridge Mills Road in Rome, which is expected to open this coming spring. The old store was destroyed by fire in April, and the business opened a temporary storefront...
Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer
A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Learn how to maintain a fitness regimen at Oneida YMCA
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA will be offering a presentation, offering tips and strategies on how to maintain a fitness routine. The wellness presentation, 'Sticky Fitness: How to Maintain a Health Promoting Fitness Regimen' will take place on Dec. 14 from 6-7 p.m. Speaker, Dr. Scott Petosa will be...
Man arrested following Otsego County police chase
On December 1st at approximately 1 p.m., Brooks Anderson, 73 of Albany, was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
