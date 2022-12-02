ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

koze.com

Lewiston Mayor Johnson Graduates From Community Health Academy

Boise, Idaho – Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is a learning collaborative where mayors and city staff collaborate with...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Free Training For Childcare Providers

LEWISTON, ID – Registration is open for a free oral health training seminar for childcare providers. It will take place in early January; registration must be completed by December 30th. This free four-hour training is based on the Cavity Free Kids curriculum of the ARCORA Foundation. Licensed Idaho dental hygienists will present the material and demonstrate interactive activities to be used with children. Tips for pregnant women will be included, too. A light breakfast will be provided, and classroom teaching materials are included.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Council Hears More Concerns Over Homeless Issue As Temps Plummet

The Lewiston City Council heard more concerns over the homelessness issue at its meeting last night. The Lewiston Tribune reports homelessness advocate Michelle King; Jolene Cliffe, of the Disability Action Center NW; and community member Ada Eldridge, all spoke about the need for some form of shelter as temperatures drop.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

DEQ Awards Nearly $1.7M to 26 Drinking Water & Wastewater Systems Across Idaho (LISTEN)

BOISE, ID – The towns of Cottonwood and Bovill are among 26 recipients of nearly $1.7 million for drinking water ad wastewater system upgrades. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality today announced the award of $1,681,466 to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.
IDAHO STATE
koze.com

Moscow Police Frustrated With Speculations Regarding Murders of University Students

MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department today expressed its disapproval of the speculation being circulated on social media and with some media regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students last month. According to a press release today, there have been statements and speculation about victim injuries, cause of death, evidence collection and processing, and investigative techniques.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Kamiah Man Arrested For Burglary

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 40-year-old Kamiah man was arrested on Sunday after Idaho County deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Stites. It was reported that a male subject was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. Deputies responded and spoke to the suspect, residents of...
KAMIAH, ID
koze.com

Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured

COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges

LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
LEWISTON, ID

