Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
koze.com
Lewiston Mayor Johnson Graduates From Community Health Academy
Boise, Idaho – Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is a learning collaborative where mayors and city staff collaborate with...
koze.com
Free Training For Childcare Providers
LEWISTON, ID – Registration is open for a free oral health training seminar for childcare providers. It will take place in early January; registration must be completed by December 30th. This free four-hour training is based on the Cavity Free Kids curriculum of the ARCORA Foundation. Licensed Idaho dental hygienists will present the material and demonstrate interactive activities to be used with children. Tips for pregnant women will be included, too. A light breakfast will be provided, and classroom teaching materials are included.
koze.com
Lewiston Council Hears More Concerns Over Homeless Issue As Temps Plummet
The Lewiston City Council heard more concerns over the homelessness issue at its meeting last night. The Lewiston Tribune reports homelessness advocate Michelle King; Jolene Cliffe, of the Disability Action Center NW; and community member Ada Eldridge, all spoke about the need for some form of shelter as temperatures drop.
koze.com
DEQ Awards Nearly $1.7M to 26 Drinking Water & Wastewater Systems Across Idaho (LISTEN)
BOISE, ID – The towns of Cottonwood and Bovill are among 26 recipients of nearly $1.7 million for drinking water ad wastewater system upgrades. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality today announced the award of $1,681,466 to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.
koze.com
Moscow Police Frustrated With Speculations Regarding Murders of University Students
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department today expressed its disapproval of the speculation being circulated on social media and with some media regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students last month. According to a press release today, there have been statements and speculation about victim injuries, cause of death, evidence collection and processing, and investigative techniques.
koze.com
Kamiah Man Arrested For Burglary
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 40-year-old Kamiah man was arrested on Sunday after Idaho County deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Stites. It was reported that a male subject was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. Deputies responded and spoke to the suspect, residents of...
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
koze.com
Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges
LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
Comments / 0