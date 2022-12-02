ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target Recalls Nearly 24,000 Plush Toy Sets Over Choking Hazard Concerns

By Lizzy Buczak
 4 days ago
Target is recalling a children’s plush toy ahead of the holidays.

The Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy sets are being pulled off shelves due to a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that the plush vehicles are a “soft, knitted construction and include a blue car, a yellow bus, a red tractor, and a green truck each with a rattle inside.“

The item that’s being recalled includes the number 030-02-1042 printed on the fabric tag attached to the bottom of each vehicle. The four-piece plush set was sold at Target stores nationwide and online between March 2022 and August 2022 for about $20. Roughly 23,400 units are being recalled.

While no injuries have been reported thus far, there have been four reports of tires detaching from the toy vehicles, which poses a danger for infants and toddlers.

Anyone who has purchased the set should take the recalled item away from young children immediately. Consumers are being instructed to return the item to any Target store for a full refund. You can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the impacted item by mail.

Consumers can reach Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, daily or online at https://help.target.com or at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Toys” for more information or directly with Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets.

There is also a “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page that will provide more information.

Other recent recalls that could also affect your family include cleaning products, baby swings and rockers, and stainless steel sippy cups.

