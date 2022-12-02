ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins final Week 13 injury report: 1 doubtful, 2 questionable vs. 49ers

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the San Francisco 49ers.

The only Dolphin who has been ruled out is offensive tackle Austin Jackson (ankle).

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec) is listed as doubtful while quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and running back Myles Gaskin (shoulder/ankle) are questionable.

Armstead and Gaskin were upgraded from non-participants to limited.

Running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was upgraded from limited on Thursday to full on Friday.

Offensive lineman Robert Jones (back) was removed completely.

