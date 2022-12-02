Man accused of attacking Amazon driver with machete

Man faces charges after being accused of machete attack 00:27

MIAMI - Miami police arrested a man they say attacked an Amazon driver with a machete earlier this month in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities said the attack happened on November 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest Third Avenue.

According to police, the Amazon driver noticed a vehicle parked behind him before the incident.

"Upon the victim entering his van he observed the defendant exit the passenger window with a machete in hand and struck the defendant in the forearm causing a deep laceration and fracture," officials said.

The suspect was identified by police on Wednesday, November 30th as 28- year-old Manes Pierre Beauchamp.

Pierre Beauchamp is facing charges of attempted murder and burglary.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he was processed.