Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood

Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
PLYMOUTH, MI
whmi.com

Public Meeting On Grand River Construction Project Today

A public information meeting will be held today about a planned construction project on Grand River in the City of Wixom and Lyon Township. Work is planned on Grand River from Napier Road to Wixom Road, located on the border of both communities. The Road Commission for Oakland County, in...
WIXOM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s which warming centers are operating around Ann Arbor this winter

ANN ARBOR – With temperatures dropping, and both snow and rain on the way, warming centers have opened their doors for Ann Arborites needing shelter. Several local churches, organizations and nonprofits are offering their spaces as daytime warming shelters. No pre-registration is necessary. Here’s where they can be found:...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New test results show dioxane pollution levels in Ann Arbor waters

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has shared results from its latest testing for dioxane in Ann Arbor-area surface waters. They show levels of the toxic chemical in waters that flow to the Huron River upstream of Ann Arbor’s main drinking water intake have ticked up slightly in some cases, and levels in Third Sister Lake are up significantly, while levels in Ann Arbor’s West Park area haven’t changed much since last year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor wants to have a circular economy. So what does that mean?

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Circular economy” isn’t exactly a household term yet, but Ann Arbor hopes to change that in its quest to become a greener city. It’s a core strategy of the city’s A2Zero carbon-neutrality plan, and it’s about keeping goods and materials in rotation and out of landfills by reusing, repairing, sharing, lending and otherwise finding ways to extend the useful life of items like appliances, bicycles, furniture, toys and clothes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

VIDEO: The 2022 Saline Holiday Parade

Thousands of people visited downtown Saline Saturday for the cocoa crawl and for the Saline Merry Mile - but most of all, for the Saline Holiday Parade. The parade was presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.
SALINE, MI
CBS Detroit

Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville. The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here. The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown...
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones. It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special. Here are four gifts unique to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

In a ‘Norman Rockwell’ Michigan city, new council member challenges prayer tradition

OWOSSO, MI -- Prayer isn’t leaving Owosso City Hall but neither is Emily Olson. Two weeks ago, in her first meeting as a member of the City Council, Olson called for an end to the opening prayer at council meetings, something she knew would be unpopular with her colleagues and many of the nearly 15,000 residents in this traditionally conservative city, the birthplace of former Republican presidential nominee Thomas E. Dewey.
OWOSSO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI

