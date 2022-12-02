Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Electricity cost takes toll on Christmas lights display in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Holiday light displays are popping up across the Bluegrass, but one, in particular, is turning heads in, Frankfort. Bob Coutts started with a few strands of Christmas lights. Twenty years later, he has 40,000 lights decorating his property. It’s the most he’s ever had!
Fox 19
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe. Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she...
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
According to family, Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
linknky.com
Get in the holiday ‘spirit’ and embark on the Covington Holiday Pub Crawl
Join others and get festive all over town during the Covington Holiday Pub Crawl. Kicking off 5 p.m. Dec. 9 at Covington Yard, the crawl has participants “ho-ho-ho-ing” from Roebling Point to Mainstrasse, stopping at 10 bars and restaurants to take in the holiday “spirit.”. There will...
Upworthy
Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
linknky.com
Homearama coming to NKY for the first time in 2023
After 60 years, Homearama is coming to Northern Kentucky for the first time in 2023, featuring homes in the Martin’s Gate area of Newport. Homes by Gerbus, the building company in charge of Martin’s Gate, announced on its website that the event will come to Newport from June 10-23, 2023.
linknky.com
SPONSORED: Northern Kentucky nonprofits receive $331,000 in grants
Article written and provided by Greater Cincinnati Foundation. Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) connects people with purpose across our region throughout the year and especially during this season of giving. With support made possible by the strength of donor partnerships, GCF’s Northern Kentucky Fund and other GCF endowments that are dedicated for Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties, Northern Kentucky nonprofits recently have been awarded $331,000.
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
Fox 19
School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
WLWT 5
Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff's Office Investigated the Death of a Local Resident...Daughter Arrested for Neglect and Exploitation
The father died earlier this year in Northern Scott County. Scott County-On 12-02-2022, Melinda McVey, 52, of Austin, Indiana was arrested on a Scott County Warrant for Neglect of a Dependent - Results in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 3 Felony), Exploitation of an Endangered Adult, and Invasion of Privacy. The warrant for McVey's arrest stemmed from an investigation into the death of Charles Thomas McVey, 74, who passed away in May 2022 at his residence in northern Scott County. The investigation, led by Scott County Sheriff's Office Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Colwell Shofner, culminated in Melinda McVey's arrest after it was alleged that Melinda McVey (who is the deceased Charles McVey's daughter) did not provide adequate care for her deceased father while she was responsible for his care. The lengthy investigation into the condition of Charles McVey's health and the alleged "deplorable condition" of his home where he resided at the time of his death supported the alleged finding that resulted in McVey's arrest for Neglect of a Dependent. Furthermore, Charles McVey's financial account was found to be exhausted at the time of his death where more than $200,000 was spent in less than three (3) years, supporting the arrest of Melinda McVey for Exploitation of a Dependent. Melinda McVey was taken into custody and remanded to the Scott County Jail. Assisting with this investigation were the Scott County Coroner's Office and the Scott County Prosecutor's Office.
‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in
TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a break-in at a residential Trotwood home that ended with blood-covered floors Monday morning. Police were called to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at around 1:30 a.m. after a resident returned home and found their place broken into, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help
EATON — Investigators are now asking the public’s help for information, and are offering a reward, in the case of a missing Preble County woman who deputies believe is now dead. Tiffany Orona, 32, was reported as missing by her mother to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WLKY.com
Kentucky man decks out his house and his neighbor's in Christmas lights
This Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence - which is in northern Kentucky - Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire...
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
linknky.com
One person shot early Monday in Ludlow
Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Ludlow early Monday morning. Per a release posted by Capt. Bart Beck of the Ludlow Police Department, the Ludlow Police department is actively investigating the shooting that took place at 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Elm Street in Ludlow.
2 vehicles crash in Beavercreek; Medics and rescue respond
BEAVERCREEK — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Beavercreek early Monday morning. Medics and rescue teams responded to the crash near state Route 35 and Factory Road at around 6:20 a.m., Beavercreek dispatch told News Center 7. Injuries are currently unknown; however, dispatch confirmed that no one was...
Comments / 0