ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Will suspended Tampa state attorney be reinstated? Or will DeSantis win the case?

By Lawrence Mower
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EntA2_0jVZVyZl00

Ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s trial against Gov. Ron DeSantis wrapped up Thursday evening.

Over three days in Tallahassee’s federal courthouse, lawyers for both sides made their cases for the motivations behind DeSantis’ decision to suspend Warren on Aug. 4.

A central issue is a June 24 letter Warren signed by the advocacy group Fair and Just Prosecution. The letter, co-signed by state attorneys from around the country, was about the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, and it included a pledge that “we ... refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions.”

Warren said the pledge was never the policy of his office. Instead, the letter he signed was speaking out on a controversial topic of the day, and therefore constitutionally protected free speech.

DeSantis’ team has said they believed the pledge was an official action, which is not protected by the First Amendment. The pledge was part of a pattern of illegal conduct by Warren, they argued, which included adopting policies to not prosecute minor offenses that stem from bike stops or person stops.

Warren’s fate is now up to U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle. Hinkle, appointed to the bench by former President Bill Clinton, said he would need at least two weeks to write his decision, and he said he has not made up his mind.

“I don’t know who’s going to win,” he said Thursday.

Hinkle was an active participant during the trial, frequently turning to witnesses to ask questions and grilling attorneys for both sides.

His comments and questions offer an insight into what he might decide:

Why Warren might win

In December, DeSantis turned to his “public safety czar,” Larry Keefe, asking whether there were any prosecutors in Florida not carrying out the law. DeSantis had repeatedly railed against “woke” prosecutors in other states.

Keefe set out to find out — by calling dozens of like-minded sheriffs, prosecutors and other Republicans .

Nearly everyone Keefe spoke to pointed to Warren, arguably the most high-profile — and outspoken — Democratic state attorney in Florida. But they almost all talked about Warren’s “reputation,” testimony showed . They couldn’t point to particular laws or cases that Warren wasn’t prosecuting.

Keefe was also selective of who he spoke to in Hillsborough County, chatting often with Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, both critics of Warren, but not contacting former police chief — and current mayor — Jane Castor or the current police chief, who might offer different perspectives.

DeSantis officials also never contacted Warren or anyone else in his office, and they didn’t request any of the office’s policies or detailed data on prosecutions. (They said they considered doing both, but dismissed the idea.)

Hinkle said it could be seen as “a very one-sided investigation,” and they “didn’t try to find out how he [Warren] really runs his office.”

When Warren signed the June 24 abortion pledge, that sealed the decision to oust Warren, DeSantis officials testified.

But, Hinkle noted, early drafts of the order to remove Warren were “chock full” of references to George Soros, a liberal billionaire donor to progressive prosecutors — indicating that political differences were central to Warren’s ouster.

When DeSantis was asked on Tucker Carlson’s Fox show why he suspended Warren, the first reason he gave was the “destruction that we’ve seen with these Soros prosecutors around the country,” Hinkle noted.

Hinkle also questioned DeSantis’ lawyers about Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, who in 2020 refused to enforce an assault weapons registry if it was enacted through a constitutional amendment.

Although DeSantis officials testified this week that they would consider suspending Lemma (and other state attorneys who are not prosecuting low-level marijuana crimes), Hinkle said he didn’t believe that they would.

Lemma’s comments were made on the campaign trail while talking to constituents, and such speech by political candidates should clearly be protected under the First Amendment, Hinkle said.

“Of course he [Lemma] couldn’t be suspended for that,” Hinkle said.

Why Warren might lose

On the other hand, Warren signed his name and title on the abortion letter; that gave the public — and DeSantis officials — the belief that he wouldn’t prosecute abortion crimes, DeSantis’ lawyers argued.

In an interview with Fox 13 Tampa Bay four days after the abortion pledge, Warren clarified that he would review abortion-related crimes on their merits case-by-case, which was the office’s official policy. (DeSantis administration officials testified that they didn’t believe Warren.)

Warren’s own chief of staff testified that he thought the abortion pledge was official office policy, although two top prosecutors said it was not.

While Keefe was convinced of the need to remove Warren, DeSantis’ general counsel, Ryan Newman, was initially skeptical. But Newman came around, testifying that he found it “remarkable” that a state attorney would flatly refuse to prosecute crimes.

Warren’s pledge was such a fundamental misunderstanding of prosecutorial discretion, Newman and others testified, that they believed it amounted to both “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” under state law. Hinkle said Floridians should be proud of how much thought Newman had given the issue.

“I just thought that was deeply wrong,” Newman testified, and “essentially inviting lawlessness.”

DeSantis, too, was initially skeptical that the pledge was enough to remove Warren, but Newman testified that he won him over. Still, DeSantis asked both Keefe and Newman to do more research into other state attorneys’ policies, to make sure that the governor wasn’t setting up other officials for removal, too.

“He was conscious of the concern of setting a line that is unreasonable,” Newman testified.

They found that Warren’s policies on non-prosecution and bicycle stops were unique in the state, and no other state attorney in Florida signed on to the abortion letter, Newman said.

The testimony gave an impression that Newman, at least on some level, was acting as a check on Keefe, and not necessarily motivated by politics, Hinkle suggested.

“That does, to me, kind of get over to conduct instead of speech,” Hinkle said.

Comments / 78

Ron Miskie
3d ago

If Desantis wins this case…Florida becomes the first state to void a elected official from office because of Desantis ego and unholy alliance with Florida’s judges!

Reply(1)
8
Leisy Letticia S
3d ago

Everyone knows this was a political stunt by the governor DeSantis! What happened to Warren is unprecedented and an attack on the voters of Hillsborough County.Warren has to be reinstated as state attorney! Period!!

Reply(1)
11
EhTampaDeb
4d ago

We the people elected Warren and it's not up to DeSantis to Yank him out for free speech.

Reply(24)
34
Related
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22

DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
MARGATE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
43K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy