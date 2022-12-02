Popular Kanye West fan site flooded with Taylor Swift and Holocaust awareness posts

After new antisemitic comments from Kanye West, which led to his suspension from Twitter, his fans are beginning to turn on him.

The popular subreddit for West, Reddit.com/r/Kanye , has since been filled with Holocaust awareness posts and messages in support of his once-rival Taylor Swift. The subreddit has more than 700,000 subscribers — double that of Swift’s page , for comparison.

“This is now a Taylor Swift subreddit,” said one post , which has 36,000 upvotes, Reddit’s equivalent of a “like” on Facebook. “We had a good run fellas.”

“Swifties unite! Welcome to your new home,” reads another post.

Fanbases for Swift and West have kept the feud between the two performers ongoing since 2009, when West famously interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Some fans said they have long took West’s side but are now looking back at those decisions with remorse.

“I absolutely loathed (Swift) back in 2016/17 just because I took Ye’s side in their beef,” one Reddit commenter said. “Kinda regret it now that I like some of her music and it’s awfully clear that Kanye is a horrible person.”

So what led to this?

Fans appeared to reach their breaking point following a viral interview West had with Infowars host Alex Jones on Thursday, Dec. 1. West praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis, telling Jones, “I like Hitler.”

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” the rapper said . “Also Hitler was born Christian.”

Later in the day, his Twitter account was suspended after he posted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David.

Elon Musk, the owner and CEO of Twitter, said West “ again violated our rule against incitement to violence.” It’s the second time West’s account has been suspended this year over antisemitic comments.

West has been condemned in recent months for his repeated remarks. Forbes reported the rapper lost his billionaire status after Adidas, among other companies, ended its relationship with West.

As his antisemitic remarks have continued to be shared worldwide, his subreddit has also been flooded with posts educating others about the Holocaust.

“Convert /r/Kanye to a Holocaust remembrance sub,” reads one post , which has more than 5,000 upvotes.

“This is Krystyna Chiger and the sweater she wore for 14 months while hiding in sewers from the Nazis,” another poster said , including a photo of the young Holocaust survivor. “She was 7 years old.”