ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Sally Field Reveals Burt Reynolds Was the Worst On-Screen Kisser

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zehey_0jVZVsHP00
Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

Iconic actress Sally Field is spilling the beans on a fellow actor’s kissing skills. The two-time Academy Award winner revealed her least favorite on-screen kiss throughout her career was with Burt Reynolds. Reynolds, who has often been described as an iconic sex symbol in American media, appeared with Field in the hit 1977 movie, Smokey and the Bandit.

During a recent appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Field revealed her favorite and least favorite on-screen kissing partners.

As for her least favorite, the Forrest Gump actress said it was Reynolds. “Should I really name names? This is going to be a shocker, so hold on, folks,” she said ahead of the namedrop. “It’s Burt Reynolds.”

It’s also important to note that Reynolds and Field dated during the movie. The answer drew an immediate gasp from audience members and a “Really?” from the host. During the show, fellow guest star and Frozen actress Idina Menzel couldn’t help but laugh after the shocking reveal.

Sally Field bashes ex-Burt Reynolds’ kissing skills, says it was an issue of too much drool

The action-comedy follows Bandit, played by Reynolds, who picks up hitchhiking bride-to-be Carrie, played by Field. The pair find themselves in a whirlwind of a romance and share multiple on-screen kissing scenes.

“Weren’t you dating at the time?” Cohen asked Field, referencing their four-year dating stint between 1976 and 1980. “It was just not something he did very well,” Field quipped. “Isn’t that something,” Cohen pondered, nodding his head.

After an awkward moment, Field said she could provide details. However, she added, “You probably don’t want to hear it.”

“I kind of do,” Cohen said excitedly. “The tongue? The tongue?” he quizzed. By the end of the conversation, Field summed it up as an issue of too much drool.

“No, we’re not totally involved [with the kiss]. It was just a lot of drooling,” she admitted. “Wow, alright,” responded Cohen, who couldn’t help but let out a chuckle.

“Thank you for sharing, Sally,” he continued. “I appreciate it, I really do.” Field said her favorite on-screen kiss during the show was with James Garner in the romantic comedy from the mid-80s, Murphy’s Romance.

Although Reynolds and Field dated for years, the two never tied the knot. Their romantic relationship occurred during Field’s marriages to Steven Craig and Alan Greisman.

As for Reynolds, he spoke very highly of their relationship before he passed away in 2018 at 82. He even admitted Field was still the love of his life.

“My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart for as long as I live,” Field said at the time of his passing.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set

In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals ‘The Moment’ He’ll Leave the Show

“It all depends on the writing,” Kevin Costner says before delving deeper into the subject of when – if ever – he’d leave Yellowstone behind. “What you do needs to stand up. And that’s what I’m watching constantly,” the Western icon continues of the scripts he’s given by series mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Though, so far, those scripts speak for themselves.
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Page Six

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

601K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy