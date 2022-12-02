Read full article on original website
Related
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Ukraine news – live: Russian missiles strike Kherson region 51 times in one day
Russian missiles have hit the Kherson region 51 times in the past day, killing two civilians and injuring another, said the head of the region’s military administration.Yaroslav Yanushevych posted on Telegram: “The Rashists [Russians] hit the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, tanks, and mortars.”According to him, civilian infrastructure objects and residential buildings were damaged due to Russian shelling.The attack on Kherson comes amid a fresh wave of missile attacks from the Russian side. The attacks arrived shortly after explosions at two Russian airfields on Monday, with Ukraine penetrating hundreds of kilometres into Russia's air space. A...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Sister of Iran's Supreme Leader condemns his rule, urges Revolutionary Guards to disarm - letter
DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A sister of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned his crackdown on nationwide protests and called on the widely-feared Revolutionary Guards to lay down their weapons, according to a letter published by her France-based son.
Dissident artist Weiwei says China unrest won't alter regime
Dissident Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is taking heart from recent public protests in China over the authorities' strict COVID-19 policy
Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot to install prince
BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday detained 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that prosecutors said were preparing a violent overthrow of the state, with some members suspected of plotting an armed attack on the parliament.
Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.
Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup
BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of police officers carried out raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the government in an armed coup. Officials said 25 people were detained. Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany’s 16 states against adherents of the so-called Reich Citizens movement. Some movement members reject Germany’s postwar constitution and have called for bringing down the government. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann described the raids as an “anti-terrorism operation,” adding that the suspects may have planned an armed attack on institutions of the state. Germany’s top security official said the group was “driven by violent coup fantasies and conspiracy ideologies.”
Ukrainians say the Russians are now dropping chemicals- K-51 grenades are used to produce a gas that can incapacitate
Footage of what Ukrainian forces allege to be a K-51 grenade was recently shared via Telegram by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The translated caption to their video revealed that,
Comments / 0