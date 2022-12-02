Read full article on original website
Playhouse in the Park celebrates 'A Christmas Carol' even though there's no play for 2022
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a Christmas celebration even Scrooge couldn't resist. This year, the Playhouse in the Park is not able to put on its production of "A Christmas Carol". But you can party it up Dickens-style with two of the characters. Ryan J. Poole and Kate Mock Elliot are the actors and hosts of Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig's Holiday Party and Daunielle Rasmussen, Playhouse director of artistic and community engagement, talks about this twist on a holiday favorite.
Local 12 to air documentary on possible sainthood for Cincinnati Sister of Charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Confronting outlaws and injustice, educating children, and caring for the sick are all part of the life story of a local Sister of Charity who is now being considered for sainthood. Local 12 will air an hour-long documentary on the life and legacy of Sister Blandina Segale....
Mason girl wins contest to design special adaptive clothing
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Mason first-grade student won a national competition to have her own designs featured on a clothing line. Josephine Sloan can add winner of a national design contest to her list of achievements. "She's been hiking, she's been water skiing, she's been rock climbing. We just...
Treat someone to Cincinnati Magazine's 'Celebrate Cincinnati Box'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This could be the perfect gift for the die-hard Cincinnatian in your life. Cincinnati Magazine's "Celebrate Cincinnati Box" is just a small taste of all the best things in the Tri-State. Cecilia Rose from Cincinnati Magazine shows us what's inside.
Local astronomer releases '1,000 Facts About Space' for National Geographic
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The mysteries of space has captured the imagination for centuries. And you can inspire the young space lovers in your life with a new book about science in space written by local astronomer Dean Regas. He talks about how this book came about. The book is available...
Reading gifts (and one game) for people on your Christmas list
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can give the gift of reading this year, and support a local favorite. Aubrey Bullar from Joseph-Beth Booksellers shares some of her gift recommendations for just about anyone on your Christmas list.
Local couple who recently celebrated 79th anniversary died within 24 hours of each other
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There was a special sign near and dear to Hubert Malicote’s heart. ‘Home is where your honey is.’. His honey was June Malicote. “You hear the term, one in a million a lot. And that usually comes with quite a bit of hyperbole. With grandma and grandpa, one in a million doesn't even quite do it justice when you really think about it individually. And as a couple collectively,” said grandson Brent Malicote.
Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
Educator of the Week tries to make math fun for students who struggle
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week became a math teacher after a teacher of her own pointed out her strengths in helping her peers in class. Fast forward 10 years and Krista Athmer is making an impact at Colerain High School. "They're awesome kids and I...
Florence's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony has something for everyone
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Florence's annual Christmas tree lighting was Tuesday evening. The Florence Government Center was tranformed into a Winter Wonderland Village. This year, kids could decorate ornaments and place them on the tree. There was also live music, food trucks, and a photo station with Santa. The festivities...
Great Parks offering dropoff locations to recycle old, broken holiday lights
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're starting to pull out your holiday lights and realize they don't work, there's a place where you can recycle them. Great Parks of Hamilton County is already offering dropoff points at many local parks, including the Farbach Werner Nature Preserve in Colerain Township, Sharon Woods in Sharonville and Winton Woods in Springfield Township. Both LED and traditional bulbs are accepted.
Local high school students surprised with new equipment, renovated weight room
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Any coach says that the path to success on the playing field starts in the weight room. "The weight room is where you put the work in,” said Aiken High School Athletic Director Paul Brownfield. "You hit a ceiling if you're not putting in the work, pretty fast."
Hollywood movie filming in Warren County will shut down road for a week
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hollywood is coming to rural Warren County and that means a road will be closed for a few days. A Harlan Township trustee said SR 123 south will be closed between U.S. 22 and S.R. 132 beginning Dec. 9 while film crews record segments for an upcoming movie. The closure will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, as well as Monday through Thursday, December 12-15.
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of downtown Cincinnati
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Parts of downtown Cincinnati are under a boil water advisory Tuesday. It comes after a water main break on Central Parkway in Over-The-Rhine. The city says the advisory runs from the I-75 corridor up to I-74 and south to Mehring Way and River Road. It also...
Metro reveals schedule changes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Metro has launched Phase Two of its ‘Reinventing Metro’ plan and that means changes for riders. The service improvements and schedule adjustments will affect 14 different routes. This includes the elimination of Route 15 and a new Route 5. Route 5 will connect the...
Metro launches Phase 2 of reinvention plan Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro is launching Phase 2 of its "Reinventing Metro" plan Sunday. That means you'll see some scheduling changes and two new routes. Check your schedules before heading out because many routes have new pickup times, including new 24-hour service in three different neighborhoods. There are also new...
No new leads on one-year anniversary of Hamilton woman's disappearance
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) – Hamilton police say they are no closer to locating Kara Hyde one year after her disappearance. Kara’s mother, Lisa Hyde, says she last saw her daughter on December 5, 2021 at her Hamilton home. She says Kara left to meet someone. Monday evening, Kara’s...
Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
Bengals team with Freestore Food Bank to hand out meals to those in need
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some of the Bengals took a break from preparing for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns to help out our neighbors. Members of the team pitched to help the Freestore Food Bank pass out meals at Paycor Headquarters in Norwood Tuesday afternoon. The drive-thru event...
