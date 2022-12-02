HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There was a special sign near and dear to Hubert Malicote’s heart. ‘Home is where your honey is.’. His honey was June Malicote. “You hear the term, one in a million a lot. And that usually comes with quite a bit of hyperbole. With grandma and grandpa, one in a million doesn't even quite do it justice when you really think about it individually. And as a couple collectively,” said grandson Brent Malicote.

