Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Playhouse in the Park celebrates 'A Christmas Carol' even though there's no play for 2022

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a Christmas celebration even Scrooge couldn't resist. This year, the Playhouse in the Park is not able to put on its production of "A Christmas Carol". But you can party it up Dickens-style with two of the characters. Ryan J. Poole and Kate Mock Elliot are the actors and hosts of Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig's Holiday Party and Daunielle Rasmussen, Playhouse director of artistic and community engagement, talks about this twist on a holiday favorite.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mason girl wins contest to design special adaptive clothing

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Mason first-grade student won a national competition to have her own designs featured on a clothing line. Josephine Sloan can add winner of a national design contest to her list of achievements. "She's been hiking, she's been water skiing, she's been rock climbing. We just...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Local couple who recently celebrated 79th anniversary died within 24 hours of each other

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There was a special sign near and dear to Hubert Malicote’s heart. ‘Home is where your honey is.’. His honey was June Malicote. “You hear the term, one in a million a lot. And that usually comes with quite a bit of hyperbole. With grandma and grandpa, one in a million doesn't even quite do it justice when you really think about it individually. And as a couple collectively,” said grandson Brent Malicote.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Florence's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony has something for everyone

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Florence's annual Christmas tree lighting was Tuesday evening. The Florence Government Center was tranformed into a Winter Wonderland Village. This year, kids could decorate ornaments and place them on the tree. There was also live music, food trucks, and a photo station with Santa. The festivities...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Great Parks offering dropoff locations to recycle old, broken holiday lights

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're starting to pull out your holiday lights and realize they don't work, there's a place where you can recycle them. Great Parks of Hamilton County is already offering dropoff points at many local parks, including the Farbach Werner Nature Preserve in Colerain Township, Sharon Woods in Sharonville and Winton Woods in Springfield Township. Both LED and traditional bulbs are accepted.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Hollywood movie filming in Warren County will shut down road for a week

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hollywood is coming to rural Warren County and that means a road will be closed for a few days. A Harlan Township trustee said SR 123 south will be closed between U.S. 22 and S.R. 132 beginning Dec. 9 while film crews record segments for an upcoming movie. The closure will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, as well as Monday through Thursday, December 12-15.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of downtown Cincinnati

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Parts of downtown Cincinnati are under a boil water advisory Tuesday. It comes after a water main break on Central Parkway in Over-The-Rhine. The city says the advisory runs from the I-75 corridor up to I-74 and south to Mehring Way and River Road. It also...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Metro reveals schedule changes

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Metro has launched Phase Two of its ‘Reinventing Metro’ plan and that means changes for riders. The service improvements and schedule adjustments will affect 14 different routes. This includes the elimination of Route 15 and a new Route 5. Route 5 will connect the...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Metro launches Phase 2 of reinvention plan Sunday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro is launching Phase 2 of its "Reinventing Metro" plan Sunday. That means you'll see some scheduling changes and two new routes. Check your schedules before heading out because many routes have new pickup times, including new 24-hour service in three different neighborhoods. There are also new...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

SHARONVILLE, OH

