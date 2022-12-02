Buddy Check 3: Take advantage of mobile mammography van

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Caring plays a huge role in what we stand for at WSAV.

Saint Joseph’s/Candler’s mobile mammography unit is dedicated to bringing mammograms to people in our communities.

It is a source of hope, relief, and convenience for women. A month of planning was the perfect prescription to park the bus at WSAV for screenings with women in Savannah and beyond.

Appointments are private, however, I want you to understand the state-of-the-art 3D technology as I have my mammogram.

“You’re able to see the breast tissue in dimensions, in slices if you will,” Kimberly Jones said. “So you’ll see each level of the breast so you’re able to spot more doing that yeah versus the two-dimensional.”

Twenty-one women joined me for Mammogram Day at WSAV.

“At first my anxiety took over because I didn’t know what to expect going in there, but Ms. Kimberly and the other lady they were real nice,” Lakesha Mumford said. “They talked me through it, and it was good.”

When we learned 44-year-old Lakesha Mumford needed assistance paying for her first-ever mammogram we reached out to Telfair Mammography Fund.

Lakesha has witnessed a breast cancer attack. Her sister Kenya won her battle after a diagnosis in 2020 at age 38.

“She is courageous. I can say that. She handled it, and every day,” Mumford said. “She went to treatment, and after treatment, she still went to work. So in my eyes, she’s my shero.”

WSAV Executive Producer Tarcia Bush got her mammogram in honor of her sister Tia who was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 29.

“And she died at age 31,” Bush said. “So I’ve had to get mammograms much longer and much younger than other people. I started getting my mammograms at age 28, and I had to have a prescription to get them because normally you get them at age 40.”

Health experts say too many women skip their regular mammograms, yet one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. To improve access WSAV will continue to work closely with st. joseph/candler to offer mammograms.

“Get your mammogram. It’s not bad,” Jones said. “You know, don’t listen to other people. I think that’s one thing other people give their opinions and talk patients out of getting it. But it’s a lifesaver.”

If you’d like to see where the bus is headed next, visit WSAV’s Buddy Check 3 page.