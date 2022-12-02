ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

QueenOfMeow
4d ago

I am always very careful when I use self checkout, however I believe it would be safer for me to go through a check out with a real employee. I have seen multiple articles recently where people are accused and have had charges filed against them, for something not scanning properly. I'd rather wait in line a little longer and not be arrested. wal.mart needs to hire and provide more checkers again. just a stupid situation all around. we are paying higher prices due to their shrinkage.

nunya_biznezz
3d ago

I use the WM app and have them shop and deliver ~ keeps me from buying items not on my list and browsing needlessly also saves me a lot of money in the end

Shelia Catron
2d ago

It's only going to get worse with the economy the way it is. This is a police officer he knew this would happen but did it anyway. Come on people when is something going to be done about this or are we all going to just sit by and watch pointing fingers.

