fox4kc.com

18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
KCTV 5

Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
KMBC.com

Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
KMBC.com

Kansas City Photographer finds Perfect Picture for KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When travelers walk through the new KCI terminal next spring, they'll find an image they may not recognize. "It is a tetrahedron," explained photographer John Hans. "What it does is it picks up the air, the cones I believe are a visual for the pilots as they come into land. So it being aeronautic, I thought it was perfect for the Kansas City International Airport."
KMBC.com

KCTV 5

Yet another truck hits Independence Avenue Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yet another semi has hit the Independence Avenue Bridge. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted a video of the impact. “You can see the brake lights, but it was too late,” the KCPD said. Luckily, no one was injured.
St. Joseph Post

Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
KMZU

Moving operations scheduled for portion of I-49 between Belton and Harrisonville on Dec. 2

CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.
PLANetizen

The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment

After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...
KMBC.com

Monday will be the warmest day of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy today with a switch to north winds at the end of the day. High 50. Cloudy and colder Tuesday. High 40. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 46. Cloudy Thursday with rain chances throughout the day. High 45. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 44. Mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the middle 40s.

