CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.

4 DAYS AGO