18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
KCMO man says city left him in dark, wants light pole returned to neighborhood
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is blaming the city for leaving him in the dark without answers after removing a light pole from his neighborhood.
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
KCMO attempted porch pirate leaves empty-handed after neighbor intervenes
Roger Leib and Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging the public to protect packages this holiday season after a close call with an attempted porch pirate.
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
Kansas City Photographer finds Perfect Picture for KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When travelers walk through the new KCI terminal next spring, they'll find an image they may not recognize. "It is a tetrahedron," explained photographer John Hans. "What it does is it picks up the air, the cones I believe are a visual for the pilots as they come into land. So it being aeronautic, I thought it was perfect for the Kansas City International Airport."
Six teenagers hurt, three seriously, in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenagers are seriously injured and three others are recovering after a crash on I-335 Saturday morning. Missouri State troopers say just before noon, on I-35 northbound near 128th St., a truck driven by an 18-year-old suddenly lost control, hit an embankment, overturned and came to rest on its top.
Yet another truck hits Independence Avenue Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yet another semi has hit the Independence Avenue Bridge. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted a video of the impact. “You can see the brake lights, but it was too late,” the KCPD said. Luckily, no one was injured.
Pending sale offers hope for neighbors on East 11th Street in Kansas City
3110 East 11th Street had a massive fire in June 2022, displacing the family that lived inside and leaving the home with massive fire damage.
Rumors of giant landfill in south KC continue. Raymore demands written resolution from KCMO.
Rumors of a giant landfill in southeast Kansas City just won’t go away as the city of Raymore continues to worry about the possibility of truck traffic, stench, drainage and noise at its front door. Kansas City has repeatedly denied any involvement, and city manager Brian David Platt recently...
Olathe Schools consider ‘rolling blackouts’ amid bus driver shortage
The Olathe School District may soon consider implementing rolling blackouts in bus services due to struggles to maintain enough bus drivers.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to stop at Union Station for special event this weekend
Take in the lights and sights of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train for one night only at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. The CP Holiday Train entertains thousands of people across North America every year, and works to raise money for area food banks. VIDEO ABOVE: See the train's...
Man charged in shooting in Shawnee that killed Kansas City, Missouri, man
1 of the five suspects in custody in the fatal shooting that killed a 25-year-old man in Shawnee has been charged.
Thousands of volunteers apply to test new KCI Airport Terminal
Kansas City International Airport Terminal announces more than 10,000 volunteers applied to test the new terminal before it opens in March.
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
Moving operations scheduled for portion of I-49 between Belton and Harrisonville on Dec. 2
CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment
After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...
Monday will be the warmest day of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy today with a switch to north winds at the end of the day. High 50. Cloudy and colder Tuesday. High 40. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 46. Cloudy Thursday with rain chances throughout the day. High 45. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 44. Mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the middle 40s.
