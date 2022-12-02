Photos: ‘RockHettes’ kick off ChristmasVille in downtown Rock Hill

The high-kicking Winthrop RockHettes chorus line kicked off Rock Hill’s annual Christmas festival Thursday during the four-day event’s opening ceremony.

Santa made an appearance as more than 100 starry-eyed, bundled-up children listened while holding votive candles. As Santa told the children to follow him and Mother Goose to First Presbyterian for cookies and cocoa, artificial snow fell, sending giggly children scampering for the flakes.

The festival continues today when Christmas carolers stroll and festival-goers ride in horse-drawn carriages around Main Street. The festival offers 70 events that cater to all ages. Most of the events are free.

Thousands of people are expected to line downtown streets tonight for the annual Rock Hill Christmas Parade. ChristmasVille will continue through Sunday.

For information about the events, visit christmasvillerockhill.com .

Santa welcomes hundreds of people Thursday to the opening ceremony at ChristmasVille, Rock Hill’s four-day Christmas festival. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

Santa talks to a crowd Thursday at the opening ceremony of ChristmasVille in Rock Hill’s Fountain Park. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

The Winthrop RockHettes perform Thursday at the opening ceremony of ChristmasVille in Rock Hill. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com