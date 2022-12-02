“Hometown Holidays” Dec. 3 in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An expanded “Hometown Holidays” will take place on the square in Rockville on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Chairperson Michelle Fonner said the event has been around for many years, but this year there are more options for things to do. Those options include carriage and pony rides, hot chocolate, and a lighted Christmas Parade, among other things.

Many businesses will be open for extended hours and offer discounts.

“We love to see people in the community come in and support not just our efforts, but the businesses that stay open and just keep things like this going. That helps these small towns survive,” said Fonner.

2:00 p.m. Queen Contest

5:00 p.m. Festivities on the Square begin

6:30 p.m. Lighted Christmas Parade

7:30 p.m. Tree Lighting

8:00 p.m. Ugly Sweater Contest

According to Fonner, Santa will also be available for pictures around 7:30 p.m. in the Parke County Courthouse.

