World stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs
World shares slipped on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 3%, even as Beijing announced it was scaling back its "zero-COVID" policies. U.S. futures and oil prices also dropped. The declines followed a retreat on Wall Street, driven by fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the...
S. Korea sees easing disruption as truckers' strike extends
Officials say South Korea's economy is recovering from the initial shock of a nationwide walkout staged by thousands of cargo truckers, even as their strike reached its 14th day on Wednesday amid a stalemate with the government over freight fare issues
World Cup betting down in Las Vegas but higher than expected
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Cup may be the globe’s biggest sporting event, yet in the United States in the fall, it competes with a full sports betting calendar. Las Vegas sportsbook directors weren’t overly optimistic the betting would be higher than the 2018 World Cup, which was played in the more usual summer months in Russia. And, they were correct about the Qatar event.
Mongolians protest alleged theft of coal sold to China
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Protesters angered by allegations of corruption linked to Mongolia’s coal trade with China tried to force their way into the State Palace in the capital, demanding dismissals of officials involved in the scandal. The U.S. Embassy in Ulaanbaatar issued an alert Monday saying that...
Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian branch of Amnesty International said Monday it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China. The human rights organization said it first detected the breach Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cybersecurity experts to investigate. Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretary General of Amnesty International...
Lockheed teams with Israel’s Rafael on laser defense
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp. and Israeli defense contractor Rafael on Monday said they will team up to develop a high-energy laser system to defend against aerial attacks. The system will be based on “ Iron Beam,” a laser missile-defense system that Rafael has been...
