Indiana State

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY partners with Wednesday's Child for annual Adopt-a-thon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than four decades now, WLKY has partnered with Wednesday's Child to help thousands of Kentucky children in foster care, and on Monday night, you can join in on the effort. The annual event aired Monday on WLKY, but if you missed it, you can...
KENTUCKY STATE

