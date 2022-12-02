Read full article on original website
Louisville business community outlines legislative priorities for 2023 regular session
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Louisville Inc. revealed its legislative priorities for the Kentucky General Assembly's 2023 regular session Tuesday. The legislative agenda was announced during GLI's final Capitol Connections event of the year. GLI relies on volunteers from all business sectors to help develop its policy agenda. "Our organization's...
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
WLKY partners with Wednesday's Child for annual Adopt-a-thon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than four decades now, WLKY has partnered with Wednesday's Child to help thousands of Kentucky children in foster care, and on Monday night, you can join in on the effort. The annual event aired Monday on WLKY, but if you missed it, you can...
