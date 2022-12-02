ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle McDonald
2d ago

A lot of people are going to regret this sport. CTE and brain damage for sure

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'

It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
bjpenndotcom

UFC Orlando Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card features a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
MMA Fighting

Video: Cain Velasquez returns to ring following release from jail: ‘Never stop fighting’

TEMPE, Ariz. — If only for one night, Cain Velasquez was back home, doing what he loves. In his first public appearance after being granted bail in his attempted murder case, Velasquez wrestled in a three-on-three pro wresting match with Lucha Libre AAA, which took place Saturday at the Mullett Arena near Velasquez’s alma mater of Arizona State University.
InsideHook

Of Course the “Liver King” Was on Steroids This Entire Time

Well, there’s at least one thing Joe Rogan was right about this year: Brian “Liver King” Johnson does indeed have an “ass full of steroids.”. A YouTube channel called More Plates More Dates — which is operated by a fitness entrepreneur known only as “Derek” — dropped an hour-long video yesterday, exposing Liver King’s apparent rampant steroid abuse. Since mid-2021, the outlandish Instagram influencer has spent at least $200,000 on human growth hormone to maintain his rippling physique.
bjpenndotcom

Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”

Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
FanSided

Tyson Fury punishes Derek Chisora to earn TKO victory (Video)

Tyson Fury punishes Derek Chisora, earns a tenth round TKO victory and retains his WBC heavyweight title. The WBC heavyweight championship was on the line at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, U.K., which hosted over 60,000 screaming fans. Tyson Fury (33-0-1) put a punishing performance and defeated Derek Chisora (33-12) via tenth-round TKO. The victory was the second for the ‘Gypsy King’ this year, and the hope now is that he faces the unified champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0) at some point in 2023.
Popculture

Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims

A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
MMAmania.com

Chael Sonnen dismisses Conor McGregor USADA talk: ‘Conor’s clean’

So much has been said about Conor McGregor no longer being in the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool that it’s becoming overwhelming. Whether you’re a “Notorious” fan or not the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champ has never tested positive for a banned substance in his entire career. Until that day comes fight fans need to reserve their criticism despite photos like THIS.
MMAmania.com

UFC Orlando results: Stephen Thompson breaks Kevin Holland in wild brawl

Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC Orlando from inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Holland opened the fight with some wild jumping kick into punches combinations ... though I don’t know that they worked that well. Holland also seemed to be looking for the clinch. Meanwhile, Thompson’s straight punches were looking really fast, crisp, and accurate. Holland answered a couple minutes in with a heavy combination, but Thompson fired right back with his counter left.
ewrestlingnews.com

Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Yet Again On WWE SmackDown

Another month results in another gimmick change for Lacey Evans. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new vignette aired for Lacey Evans that looked back at her time serving as a Marine. In the vignette, which you can see below, a voiceover talked about the WWE Superstar...
webisjericho.com

Lacey Evans Sets Pulses Racing While Teasing Her New Calendar

Lacey Evans has never been shy when it comes to showing off her body, and she recently trolled fans into thinking she was launching an OnlyFans account. However, in what is factual and going to set pulses racing, the 32-year-old WWE star has revealed she has a calendar coming out for 2023 and shared a very patriotic preview with her Instagram followers.
