LAFAYETTE, LA – The LUS Fiber Santa Hotline is here! LUS Fiber is excited to launch its first ever hotline that gives children and parents the opportunity to leave a message for Santa Claus during the Christmas season. “The holidays are always such a special time of year, and we’re thrilled to play a part in the magic of this season,” shares Ryan Meche, P.E., LUS Fiber Director.

2 DAYS AGO