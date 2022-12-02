Governor Eric Holcomb in hospital with pneumonia, ‘responding well’

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia, according to a Tweet from his official account.

The Governor went to the doctor on Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, the tweeted statement said. He was then diagnosed with pneumonia and taken to the hospital, but is doing well.

“Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital,” the statement read. “He’s responding well to treatment.”

The information in the tweet came from Erin Murphy, the governor’s press secretary.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch released the following statement on Holcomb’s diagnosis:

“I’ve been in contact with his staff today, and it’s good to hear the Governor is resting well and responding to treatment. I will be praying for a speedy recovery for him.” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch

