SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a unique holiday card, Florida Fish and Wildlife has an adorable FREE option. This holiday season, the organization is challenging you to spread joy and a bit of education by sending cards that feature some of Florida’s species by giving these cards to their human counterparts!
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It just keeps going and going and going....this stretch of beautiful weather here along the west coast of Florida. It has been 9 days since our last measurable rainfall. We are likely to add some 5 days to that stretch. High pressure continues to block any...
