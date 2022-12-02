Daniel Cormier Gives Paddy Pimblett Advice On Excelling During Difficult Moments: ‘You Gotta keep Winning Impressively’

Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
themaclife.com
‘He wouldn’t give me a million dollars after I beat him up’: Paddy Pimblett talks Jake Paul sparring offer
Paddy Pimblett says he is going to need to see some type of assurances before he considers sparring Jake Paul. Pimblett, who fights Jared Gordon this weekend in the UFC 282 co-main event in Las Vegas, was recently the subject of a callout from YouTube boxer Jake Paul who took considerable umbrage with Pimblett appearing to suggest that Paul’s boxing career was fugazi. Paul subsequently made an offer: come to Puerto Rico to spar him. If Pimblett ‘wins’ the sparring session, he gets $1 million. If Paul wins, Pimblett must join up with his fighters’ union plans.
MMAmania.com
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
Jewish UFC fighter calls out Kanye West's antisemitism: 'If you've got a problem with my people, come see me, bro'
After a victory at UFC Orlando, Natan Levy told MMA Fighting that Ye should "come see me, bro," if he has a problem with Jewish people.
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
Yardbarker
Jake Paul Next Fight: Everything you need to know about his potential boxing match with Andrew Tate
The latest rumors around Jake Paul's next fight seem to point toward Andrew Tate as being the next person to step into the ring with him. Paul's last bout saw him get an impressive decision victory over UFC and MMA legend Anderson Silva, showing significant improvements in his boxing skills and fight IQ to maintain his undefeated record.
iheart.com
Wrestling Legend Barry Windham Suffers Massive Heart Attack
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack and went into cardiac arrest over the weekend, according to his niece, Mika Rotunda. Rotunda, the daughter of Windham's longtime tag-team partner Mike Rotunda and sister of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt and former WWE superstar Bo Dallas, said her uncle suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta Airport and is currently in the ICU after undergoing a life-saving emergency procedure in a GoFundMe page launched to help pay with his medical expenses.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime
Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
Conor McGregor claps back at Joe Rogan for implying the UFC superstar's new look is a result of PEDs
It didn't take long for Conor McGregor to respond to UFC commentator Joe Rogan's accusation that the MMA fighter's urine would test positive for drugs.
Cain Velasquez Returns To Pro Wrestling In First Public Appearance Since Release From Jail
Cain Velasquez successfully made a pro wrestling return at Lucha Libre AAA. The UFC and MMA community was also happy with his release. After serving eight months in jail, Cain Velasquez is finally a free man. The former UFC heavyweight champion did not waste time and made his first public appearance at the recent Lucha Libre AAA pro wrestling event.
Nate Diaz Was Awarded The Key of The City For Stockton, California
Nate Diaz has been awarded a key to the city of Stockton, California. Throughout his legendary UFC career, Diaz has proudly represented his hometown of Stockton, California. At 37, the former UFC lightweight title challenger is reaping the rewards of his hard work and determination. Diaz made an appearance at...
bodyslam.net
Cain Velasquez Given Standing Ovation At AAA Event
After serving eight months in jail on several charges, including attempted murder, the former UFC champion was just recently freed on bail. It was claimed that Velasquez shot a man in February, and he was detained and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He attacked someone who had previously been jailed for allegedly sexually abusing Cain’s relative. Following his imprisonment, the combat sports world showed a lot of support for the former MMA champion.
Ex-UFC Champ Frankie Edgar Makes Pro Wrestling Appearance At Charity Event, Slams 2 Opponents
Frankie Edgar showed up and performed at a pro wrestling even in New Jersey. “The Answer” was pleased to have made an appearance in the squared circle. Just weeks after officially notifying the UFC about his retirement, Frankie Edgar stunned a crowd in a pro wrestling charity event in his hometown, New Jersey. The former UFC lightweight champion put on quite a performance in his brief appearance in the squared circle.
Sports World Is Praying For Legendary WWE Star
The sports world is praying for a legendary WWE star on Monday morning. Wrestling Hall of Famer Barry Windham is currently in the ICU after being hospitalized for a heart attack. Windham, a Hall of Fame figure in the wrestling community, was taken to the hospital this weekend. "WWE Hall...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: "I Wish Nothing But The Best For Edgar Berlanga But He's Not Getting Any Better"
Having urged, pleaded, and flat-out begged the elite of the super middleweight division to face him, David Benavidez was relieved when he was given the good news. After years of back-and-forth trash talk between himself and Caleb Plant, the two have officially agreed to terms and will square off in the first quarter of 2023.
MiddleEasy
