Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier being hospitalized, ‘The Diamond’ responds
Conor McGregor has reacted to the news that Dustin Poirier is hospitalized with a staph infection. Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history inside the Octagon. The two fighters battled it out in the cage on three occasions. It was way back in September of 2014 at UFC 178 that the Irishman defeated ‘The Diamond’ via TKO. The two met up again 7 years later, in January of 2021 at UFC 257 where it was Poirier who defeated McGregor via KO. The trilogy fight came just 6 months later where Poirier once again defeated ‘Notorious’ via TKO in round 1.
Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
Cain Velasquez Returns To Pro Wrestling In First Public Appearance Since Release From Jail
Cain Velasquez successfully made a pro wrestling return at Lucha Libre AAA. The UFC and MMA community was also happy with his release. After serving eight months in jail, Cain Velasquez is finally a free man. The former UFC heavyweight champion did not waste time and made his first public appearance at the recent Lucha Libre AAA pro wrestling event.
Tracy Cortez Attempts to Clear the Air on Late UFC Orlando Withdrawal: ‘This Is a Private Matter’
Photogenic flyweight Tracy Cortez said that she was forced to withdraw from her bout at UFC Orlando. Cortez successfully stepped on the scale and made weight for her previously scheduled meeting with Amanda Ribas at the Amway Center on Saturday night. Despite everything seemingly going well, the UFC announced shortly afterward that the bout between the two fan favorites was postponed citing medical issues on the side of Cortez.
Nate Diaz Was Awarded The Key of The City For Stockton, California
Nate Diaz has been awarded a key to the city of Stockton, California. Throughout his legendary UFC career, Diaz has proudly represented his hometown of Stockton, California. At 37, the former UFC lightweight title challenger is reaping the rewards of his hard work and determination. Diaz made an appearance at...
Ex-UFC Champ Frankie Edgar Makes Pro Wrestling Appearance At Charity Event, Slams 2 Opponents
Frankie Edgar showed up and performed at a pro wrestling even in New Jersey. “The Answer” was pleased to have made an appearance in the squared circle. Just weeks after officially notifying the UFC about his retirement, Frankie Edgar stunned a crowd in a pro wrestling charity event in his hometown, New Jersey. The former UFC lightweight champion put on quite a performance in his brief appearance in the squared circle.
Rafael dos Anjos “can’t understand” why Islam Makhachev is fighting Alex Volkanovski instead of taking “a real challenge” at lightweight
Rafael dos Anjos has questioned Islam Makhachev for taking on Alex Volkanovski in his next fight at lightweight. In the aftermath of his win at UFC 280, it didn’t take long for Islam Makhachev to get his next fight booked. At UFC 284 in Australia, he’ll defend his UFC...
Cain Velasquez Given Standing Ovation At AAA Event
After serving eight months in jail on several charges, including attempted murder, the former UFC champion was just recently freed on bail. It was claimed that Velasquez shot a man in February, and he was detained and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He attacked someone who had previously been jailed for allegedly sexually abusing Cain’s relative. Following his imprisonment, the combat sports world showed a lot of support for the former MMA champion.
Michael Bisping criticizes Kevin Holland’s UFC Orlando performance: ‘That was not high fight IQ’
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes Kevin Holland gave away his fight against Stephen Thompson at UFC Orlando. Bisping criticized Holland’s performance immediately following Saturday’s event, pointing to a fateful sequence early in the fight where the talkative welterweight had Thompson down on the canvas. Instead of trying to do damage, Holland let his opponent up. It was not the last time he did so over the four-round fight.
Dan Severn Denotes Clear Difference Between Him And Ken Shamrock
Years before Ronda Rousey made the jump from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling, two men paved the way: Dan Severn and Ken Shamrock. The two fighters found varying degrees of success in wrestling; Severn held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship twice, while Shamrock won the WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team championships, and also had a run with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship during his time with TNA.
Rafael dos Anjos Ready For Long-Awaited Showdown With Conor McGregor; ‘We Were Supposed to Fight 200 Times Already’
Fresh off his victory at UFC Orlando on Saturday night, Rafael dos Anjos appeared on ‘The MMA Hour‘ with Ariel Helwani to discuss his callout of Conor McGregor. Coming off an impressive second-round rear-naked choke submission over Bryan Barberena on Saturday night, RDA called out the man himself, Conor McGregor. Flashback to 2016, McGregor and dos Anjos were slated to square off with RDA’s UFC lightweight title on the line. Unfortunately, RDA suffered an injury in training. By the time he was healed and ready to go, McGregor had already moved on to back-to-back meetings with Nate Diaz.
Zhang Weili Doesn’t Feel The Pressure Of Being Champion This Time Around
UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili is once again the champion but will not let the weight of the belt affect her. Zhang Weili is in familiar territory as the UFC strawweight champion. She defeated Carla Esparza in New York City to be crowned the champion of the UFC 115 pounds division. This is not the first time Zhang has held the title, she was the champion back in 2019, but lost the title after her first defense. Zhang is now looking back at her past mistakes as well as looking toward a bright future as a champion, learning along the way.
Tony Ferguson trolls Conor McGregor with UFC cartoon video: “Bet’cha jolly ol’ McNacker is still looking for his sauce”
Tony Ferguson has trolled Conor McGregor with a rather hilarious UFC cartoon video. This is not the first time Ferguson has gone after McGregor and pretty sure it won’t be the last. Ferguson, 38, has the not so stellar record of 5 losses in his last 5 fights. ‘El...
