UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili is once again the champion but will not let the weight of the belt affect her. Zhang Weili is in familiar territory as the UFC strawweight champion. She defeated Carla Esparza in New York City to be crowned the champion of the UFC 115 pounds division. This is not the first time Zhang has held the title, she was the champion back in 2019, but lost the title after her first defense. Zhang is now looking back at her past mistakes as well as looking toward a bright future as a champion, learning along the way.

1 DAY AGO