Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Fatty Liver Disease Is Common Among People With HIV
More than a third of people living with HIV had fatty liver disease in a cohort study in Germany, and a substantial number had moderate or worse fibrosis, researchers reported in the journal AIDS. Noninvasive tests can be used to evaluate fatty liver disease in HIV-positive people, helping to identify those who might benefit from lifestyle changes to improve their metabolic health.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Diabetes Increases Risk for Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease
Among people with alcohol use disorder, having either diabetes or hepatitis C is linked to a higher risk for advanced liver disease, according to a new study presented at the 2022 Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, and described in an article at Healio.
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
Healthline
Can Alcohol Avoidance Help Prevent or Reverse Damage from Fatty Liver Disease?
Although anybody can develop fatty liver disease, it’s more likely to occur in people who drink a lot of alcohol. Yes, avoiding alcohol can help prevent damage from fatty liver disease. In alcohol-related fatty liver disease, abstaining from alcohol could help reverse the condition. Doctors highly recommend that people...
cohaitungchi.com
What to eat for underactive thyroid gland
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) is the most common type of thyroid disease and occurs when the thyroid is not producing enough thyroxine (T4). This can happen as a result of a malfunctioning pituitary gland that is not sending enough Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) to your thyroid, or your TSH levels are normal, but your thyroid isn’t producing enough T4 and T3 to adequately fuel your cells. To check these levels it is often best to have a thyroid test.
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
R.I.P. Dawn Smith, an HIV Prevention Advocate and CDC Researcher
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). The Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy joins the rest of the HIV community...
Liver Diseases Are on the Rise Worldwide
The Global Liver Institute (GLI), a patient-led liver health nonprofit, this month released its Global State of Liver Health report, which compiles statistics and expert opinions to encourage lifestyle changes and global management regarding liver health. Liver diseases have become a leading cause of death worldwide. Some 844 million people...
Medical News Today
Persistent asthma may cause buildup of artery plaque, raising heart disease risk
Asthma is a lung condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the small airways. A recent study found that people with persistent asthma had higher levels of inflammation and more artery plaque than those without asthma. The findings suggest that people with persistent asthma may be at higher risk of...
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
cohaitungchi.com
Studies on Magnesium and Thyroid Health
Hello- A few years ago, I started working with a new client who was taking twelve different supplements from an alternative medicine doctor. Some were antimicrobial agents used for killing gut pathogens; some were herbs and nutrients meant to support her liver and adrenals. In theory, the protocol she was...
Onion Sensitivity: What It Is, And How It Could Already Be Affecting You
They're in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it's not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress.
cohaitungchi.com
Vitamin D, Thyroid Hormones and Cardiovascular Risk: Exploring the Components of This Novel Disease Triangle
The roles of thyroid hormones (THs) in cardiovascular (CV) illness, similar to coronary heart failure (HF) or acute myocardial infarction (MI), by way of a number of direct and oblique results are well-known (Jabbar et al., 2017; Abdel-Moneim et al., 2020). The 2 situations share a lot of underlying mechanisms and threat components (, endothelial dysfunction, elevated blood strain and dyslipidemia) (Jabbar et al., 2017). Furthermore, the significance of THs in CV homeostasis could also be deduced by the truth that even very small modifications in TH ranges (, these noticed in subclinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, and low triiodothyronine syndrome) adversely impression the CV system, whereas THs profit the CV system and enhance the prognosis (Razvi et al., 2018; Mastorci et al., 2020). Furthermore, whether or not experimental research recommend that TH administration might scale back infarct measurement and enhance myocardial operate after acute myocardial infarction (AMI), rising medical proof which signifies that the manifestations of refined thyroid abnormalities (, low T3 syndrome) throughout AMI course are related to opposed prognosis (Razvi et al., 2018).
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
FDA Approves Vemlidy for Adolescents With Hepatitis B
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the antiviral medication Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide, or TAF) for adolescents ages 12 and older with chronic hepatitis B, Gilead Sciences announced last week. Although hepatitis B has declined among children and adolescents since the adoption of universal hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccination...
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
Evidence for “Tough Conversations” Around Racism in Access to Cancer Care
New research in the November 2022 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network examined whether people with ovarian cancer were being treated based on very specific recommendations regarding comprehensive staging surgery and the recommended minimum cycles of systemic therapy from evidence-based, expert consensus NCCN Guidelines. The findings showed clear disparities based on patients’ race, ability to pay, and the availability of specialists/cancer centers in their area—significantly impacting treatment course, which can affect survival. Out of 6,632 patients studied, 23.8% of non-Hispanic White patients received fully guideline-concordant surgery and chemotherapy compared to only 14.2% of non-Hispanic Black patients. Racial disparities remained after adjusting for the assessed healthcare access issues, including the ability to pay for care and having access to local specialists.
